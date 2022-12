Prep Boys Basketball: Elk Mound routs Altoona at Northwest Tipoff Classic

The Elk Mound boys basketball team won its third game in a row on Saturday as the Mounders routed Altoona 49-28 at the Northwest Tipoff Classic hosted by UW-Stout at Johnson Fieldhouse in Menomonie.

Sam Wenzel scored 14 points to lead the Mounders (4-1) as he shot 6 of 11 from the field with six rebounds, three assists and two steals. Ryan Bartig added 11 points and three assists, Kaden Russo scored eight points, 10 rebounds and four steals and Aiden Bartholomew finished with six points and three rebounds.

Elk Mound jumped out to a 24-13 halftime lead and outscored the Rails 25-15 in the second half to pull away.

The Mounders started the season with a 71-31 win at Stanley-Boyd on Nov. 29 and after falling to Arcadia 65-57 on Dec. 2 have defeated Glenwood City (69-53) on Dec. 6 and Mondovi (45-39) on Dec. 8 and are tied with Durand-Arkansaw and Spring Valley for first in the Dunn-St. Croix standings early on.

Elk Mound will see one of those teams on Thursday when the Mounders play at Durand-Arkansaw.

Chippewa Falls McDonell 83, Colfax 65

The Vikings cut the gap to 32-31 at halftime before the Macks pulled away to a victory to end the day.

Jack Scharlau led the way for Colfax (3-2) with 22 points and Elijah Entzminger added 20 points while Kyle Irwin scored seven points.

Canan Huss had a game-high 29 points for McDonell and Eddie Mittermeyer scored all 26 of his points in the second half.

Colfax started the season with three straight wins with triumphs over Thorp (45-40 on Nov. 22), Bloomer (54-50 on Dec. 1) and Mondovi (69-59 on Dec. 6). The Vikings fell to Durand-Arkansaw (40-44) on Thursday before Saturday's loss to the state-ranked Macks.

Colfax has two games remaining in the month of December, starting Thursday with a home matchup against Boyceville before a road game at Augusta on Dec. 19.

Bloomer 51, Boyceville 39

The Bulldogs led 20-16 at halftime before the Blackhawks came to life to earn a win to start the day.

Simon Evenson scored 10 points to lead Boyceville (3-3), followed by nine points for Devin Halama and seven for Nick Olson.

Domanyck Schwarzenberger had a big game in victory for the Blackhawks with 32 points.

Boyceville started the season with victories over Independence (55-41 on Nov. 22), Gilmanton (77-47 on Nov. 28) and Augusta (65-62 on Dec. 1) before losses to Durand-Arkansaw (66-54 on Dec. 6), Spring Valley (62-51 on Dec. 8) and Bloomer.

The Bulldogs have a busy upcoming schedule before Christmas with four total games. The stretch starts Tuesday at Chetek-Weyerhaeuser before Thursday's game at Colfax, a Dec. 20 home meeting with Cadott and a Dec. 22 game at Amery.

IN PHOTOS: Northwest Tipoff Classic hosted by UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22