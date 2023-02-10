CHIPPEWA FALLS — Hot shooting late lifted the Chippewa Falls boys basketball team past Menomonie 72-65 on Friday in a Big Rivers battle.

Six threes in less than five minutes sparked the the Cards in the victory as Easton Bobb and Mason Monarski teamed up for the six triples to turn what was a 51-46 Mustang lead with six minutes to go into a 68-59 Cardinal advantage with 1:15 remaining.

“It was a fun game. It was back and forth a game of runs and they three consecutive threes down the stretch that really hurt us," Menomonie coach Matt Riley said. "But I’m extremely proud of the way our guys battled. We gave it all we had and they just made some more plays than us at the end.”

Bobb and others saw more playing time down the stretch after senior Christian Crumbaker left the game due to injury and the junior lefty made the most of it with four 3-pointers including the first of the go-ahead push.

“Christian Crumbaker goes down and we have depth and we’ve said it all the long, Easton’s a guy that brings it every single day in practice," Chi-Hi coach Jason Proue said. "He defends, he makes open shots for us and once that confidence goes for him we know he can shoot the ball. It was great to see those shots go in and great to see him have the confidence to take those shots in that moment.”

Bobb had another three before Monarski's 3-pointer put the Cards up 57-55 with 3:44 to go. The teams traded points and with the score tied at 59 after a bucket from Menomonie's Charlie Morning, the Mustangs changed to a full court pressure look on defense. The Cards were able to pass through it before the ball found Bobb and he found the bottom of the net from deep to go in front 62-59 with 2:12 to go. Bobb struck again from deep on his team's next possession before Monarski scored the final of his game-high 27 points with a deep ball to put the Cards up by nine at 68-59.

Menomonie (8-12, 4-8) started the game sizzling on offense with 17 points in the first eight minutes to grab a 17-4 lead. The Cardinals chipped into the lead throughout the half to send the game into the locker room tied at 26. Menomonie led by as many as six early in the second half after a 3-point play from Morning.

The senior guard Morning scored 26 points while 6-foot-4 sophomore forward Isaac Ellison was tough to handle near the basket with 22 points, including nine during Menomonie's early surge.

“They’re a good team, they run good action and they have a good big. He’s going to be a problem for the BRC for the next couple years, only a sophomore," Proue said of Menomonie and Ellison. "But I thought the guys really locked in. We rotated a bunch of guards on Morning. Morning is a really good guard in this conference and we knew we’d have to slow him down and we knew we’d have to battle against their big. I thought we settled in and we got some key stops down the stretch.”

Morning also had nine rebounds and shot 2-for-5 from 3-point range while Ellison made 9-of-12 shots from the field.

“That was a focal point coming in, I thought we had an advantage there," Riley said of Ellison down low. "He really started off well. We started the game off getting the ball into him pretty much every possession. Once he scores like that it’s just going to open up everything for our shooters so that’s going to be a huge focal point going on for the rest of the season.”

Monarski added 10 rebounds and three assists to post his third straight double-double for the Cardinals (11-9, 7-5). Jackson Tomczak had 15 points and five rebounds and Kansas Smith was also in double figures with 10 points and a team-best five assists.

The loss snaps Menomonie's 3-game winning streak. The Mustangs beat Hayward 70-51 on Tuesday in a game where four players scored in double figures with Morning finishing with a team-high 20 points, Brody Thornton having 17 points, Trey Mensing scoring 14 points and Ellison finishing with 12.

Following Menomonie's Tuesday road game at Superior, the Mustangs host a pair of state-ranked foes with Eau Claire Memorial on Thursday and Onalaska on Feb. 20 before closing out the regular season at River Falls on Feb. 23.

“Extremely proud of the way we battled," Riley said of the team. "We’ve had a lot of close games that haven’t gone our way but these guys aren’t giving up. They’re continuing to play well and I keep telling them we’re on the brink and we’re close. I’m just proud of how we battled tonight.”

