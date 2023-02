The Elk Mound boys basketball team has earned a No. 2 seed for the upcoming Division 3 playoffs, according to pairings released by the WIAA on Sunday.

The Mounders (17-5) earned a bye into the regional semifinals on Friday, March 3 where they will meet the winner of the quarterfinal contest between No. 10 Mauston and No. 7 Arcadia on Tuesday, Feb. 28. Elk Mound enters the week with a 1-game lead atop the Dunn-St. Croix Conference standings over Durand-Arkansaw with two games to go. The Mounders host Plum City/Elmwood on Thursday before traveling to Durand-Arkansaw on Saturday to face the Panthers to close the regular season.

In Division 2, Menomonie (9-13) is a No. 8 seed and will host No. 9 New Richmond (7-15) in the regional quarterfinals on Tuesday, Feb. 28. The winner advances to the semis to meet top-seeded Medford. Menomonie has won both regular season meetings against New Richmond.

Colfax (11-11) is a No. 8 seed in Division 4 and will host No. 9 Blair-Taylor (13-10) in the quarterfinals with the victor moving on to play at top-seeded Fall Creek.

Elsewhere in Division 4 Boyceville (11-11) is a No. 10 seed and hits the road for No. 7 Chequamegon (10-13) with the winner of that quarterfinal contest advancing to meet No. 2 Ladysmith in the semis.

Regional finals will take place on Saturday, March 4 and will be hosted by better-seeded teams. All regional champions will advance to sectional semifinal play on Thursday, March 10 at neutral sites before sectional finals on Saturday, March 12 also take place on neutral sites. All sectional champions will advance to the state tournament on Thursday, March 16 through Saturday, March 18 at the Kohl Center in Madison.

The postseason pairings were created by a computer formula from the WIAA for a second year in a row.

