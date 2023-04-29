CHIPPEWA FALLS — The Menomonie boys golf team finished in seventh place on Saturday at the Chippewa Falls invitational hosted at Lake Wissota Golf Course.

The Mustangs finished with a 342 to take seventh with Eau Claire Memorial (310) winning and Hudson and Chippewa Falls McDonell/Eau Claire Regis (316) tied in second place.

Sam Dahms shot an 83 to lead the charge for the Mustangs, followed closely by Drew Gunderson (84), Wyatt Winsand (85) and Tyler David Reckin (90) as the scoring runners for the Menomonie. Colfax/Elk Mound finished 11th with a team score of 399 led by Zane Brice (85), Orion Nichols (96), Beau Borgwardt (106) and Lucas Svee (112).

McDonell/Eau Claire Regis' Andrew Bauer earned medalist honors with a 71, two strokes ahead of teammate Ben Biskupski for the top finisher.

Saturday's meet was the fourth of the week for the Mustangs, who opened Big Rivers action on Monday at Lake Wissota in a meet hosted by Chippewa Falls. The Mustangs were seventh in team scoring (177) and led by Brett Shafer (40), Dahms (44), Winsand (44) and Gunderson (49). Tuesday the conference played at Turtleback Golf Course in Rice Lake where Menomonie were seventh again (169) and Dahms and Winsand each shot a 40 to finish in a tie for 15th place overall. Gunderson (44) and Shafer (45) were the other scorers.

Menomonie was fifth in Thursday's Big Rivers meet at Lake Hallie Golf Course in Chippewa Falls, hosted by Eau Claire North. The Mustangs carded a 159, one stroke behind Eau Claire North (158) in fourth. Shafer and Dahms each shot a 38 and were a part of a tie for 13th place individually with Gunderson (41) and Winsand (42) rounding out the scorers.

Menomonie is off until Friday and Saturday when the Mustangs play in a two-day tournament in Hayward.

It was also a busy week for Colfax/Elk Mound and Dunn-St. Croix Conference competition, which started Tuesday at Glen Hills Golf Club in Glenwood City where the co-op finished third with a 201. Christian Elbert shot a 46 to take ninth followed by Brice (47), Borgwardt (50) and Ethan Oas (58).

Wednesday the team hosted the Whitetail Invitational at Whitetail Golf Course in Colfax where the team was fifth out of 13 teams with a score of 373. Brice shot an 84 to finish seventh and Nichols was one stroke and spot behind with an 85 in eighth. Svee (95) and Ebert (109) were the other scorers.

Colfax/Elk Mound was also third in Thursday's Dunn-St. Croix meet at Spring Valley Golf Course with a 193. Borgwardt shot a 46 to tie for ninth with Ebert (48), Brice (49) and Nichols (50) as the other scorers for the team.

