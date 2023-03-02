MIDDLETON — The Menomonie boys hockey team fell to New Richmond 10-0 in the Division 2 state semifinals on Thursday.

The Tigers scored four goals in the second period and five in the third to pull away to the victory.

Menomonie (10-18) was making its first trip to the state tournament since winning the championship in 1991 and battled the Big Rivers Conference champion Tigers scoreless for most of the opening period until Steven Chapman lit the lamp with 10 seconds left in the first period on an assist from Bjorn Bahneman and Catcher Langeness.

New Richmond (23-4) opened the flood gates in the second period with goals from Bahneman, Malaki Pethes, Zaylin Sweet and Gage Fox before Sweet, Jameson Unger, Matthew Unger, Reece Hubmer and Max Kretovics put the game well out of reach with goals in the third period.

The Tigers outshot the Mustangs by a 32-22 margin for the game including a 23-16 mark in the final two periods.

Jack Drout made 21 saves in two-plus periods of work for the Mustangs before Carl Rabeneck relieved the junior goaltender and made one save. Cody Dahms, Colton Szotkowski and Hayden Weir each had three shots on goal for the Mustangs with Caleb Schneider, Alex Slind and Owen Welch registering two shots apiece.

Blake Milton stopped 19 shots faced in net for New Richmond before Ryan McGillis played the final few minutes and stopped three shots.

Thursday's loss is a tough end to what was a memorable Mustangs season. The program won five times as many games as a season ago (two) and made a run to its first state tournament in 32 years. Weir's goal in the final minute was the difference in Saturday's 3-2 sectional championship win over Regis/Altoona/McDonell in Somerset. Menomonie opened the potseason with wins over West Salem (7-5) and Baldwin-Woodville (6-3) prior to the sectional title.

Menomonie graduates a senior class of Dahms, Aiden Dowd, Ethan Glenna and Blake Glenna.

IN PHOTOS: Menomonie boys hockey outlasts Regis/Altoona/McDonell for Division 2 sectional title