Prep Boys Hockey: Menomonie tops Baldwin-Woodville, falls at state-ranked Chippewa Falls

The Menomonie boys hockey team won one game and lost one game this past week, beating Baldwin-Woodville on Saturday 5-2 after falling at Chippewa Falls 9-0 earlier in the week.

Five different players scored for the Mustangs in Saturday's victory over the Blackhawks at Fanetti Community Center. Colton Szotkowski and Parker Marincel found the net in the first period to help Menomonie grab an early 2-0 lead. The Blackhawks scored the next two goals, tying it early in the third period.

But Owen Welch scored a little more than a minute later to put the Mustangs back out in front before Hayden Weir and Alex Slind added goals to pull away. Caleb Schneider, Cody Dahms, Ryan Xu and Brock Wilkens each had an assist in the win.

Jack Drout stopped 28 of 30 shots faced in net for the Mustangs (4-7).

Earlier in the week the Mustangs lost on the road to state-ranked Chippewa Falls 9-0. The two teams played to a scoreless tie after the first period with Drout stopping all 14 shots he faced before the Cardinals exploded for four goals in the second and five in the third. Drout made 49 saves in total as the Cardinals outshot the Mustangs by a 58-7 margin.

After Tuesday's road game at River Falls, the Mustangs play four consecutive home games starting with games on Thursday and Friday against Hudson and New Richmond, respectively, before Eau Claire Memorial (Jan. 17) and Rice Lake (Jan. 19) come to town for Big Rivers Conference matchups.

