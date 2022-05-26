Prep Boys Tennis Division 1 Sectionals: Menomonie's Leipnitz, Witucki and Gamez advance to state

The Menomonie boys tennis team advanced its top singles and doubles competitors to the Division 1 individual state championships with strong performances at Wednesday's sectionals hosted by Eau Claire Memorial.

Joey Leipnitz is moving on at No. 1 singles while the No. 1 doubles team of Cole Witucki and Joaquin Gamez are moving on in doubles competition.

Leipnitz (17-11) started sectionals with a 6-2, 6-2 victory over Tomah's Joe Venner before besting Marshfield's Ryan Paulman 6-3, 6-3 in the semifinals. The senior Leipnitz fell to Eau Claire Memorial's Bennett Kohlhepp 2-6, 0-6 in the first place match. Earlier in the week Leipnitz started his postseason with a 6-1, 6-2 victory over Superior's Joey Leipnitz at sub-sectionals also hosted by Eau Claire Memorial.

The team of Witucki and Gamez (20-7) clinched their state berth in the opening round of sectionals by scoring a 6-4, 6-3 win over the Marshfield team of Justin Rachu and Kai Rens. Witucki and Gamez fell in the semifinals to Eau Claire Memorial's Jackson Sailing and Gavin Sorensen 1-6, 4-6 and in the third place matchup versus Eau Claire North's Blake Bembnister and Isaac Lashley 3-6, 3-6. The duo won their sub-sectional matchup over River Falls' 6-2, 6-3.

Menomonie's No. 2 doubles team of Brady Goodman and Noah Reckin advanced to the sectional championship match after beating Onalaska's Matt Hinitt and Calyn Ngeth 6-4, 6-3 before falling to the Eau Claire Memorial team of Jack Willems and Ben Zumwalt 3-6, 5-7. Menomonie's No. 3 doubles team of Charlie Behrend and Isaac Blomquist also won their first match of sectionals with a 6-2, 7-6 (1) triumph over Stevens Point's Brock Chandonais and Jacob Lutgen but were bested by the Eau Claire Memorial duo of Ben Roberts and Grant Johnson for first.

No. 2 singles Isaac Johnson was victorious in his first match at sub-sectionals with a 6-0, 6-1 win over Eau Claire North's Landon Traynor before falling to Hudson's Luke Deschene 6-0, 6-3. Menomonie's No. 3 singles Andrew Busch bested River Falls' Jack Stand 6-2, 6-1 in his sub-sectional opener before falling to Eau Claire Memorial's Seth Roosevelt 0-6, 0-6. No. 4 singles Aaron Lambrigtsen won his sub-sectional opener 6-0, 6-0 before falling to Hudson's Nicky Alenov 1-6, 3-6 in the second round.

As a team the Mustangs were second in sectional team scoring with 28 points as Eau Claire Memorial won with 54 points.

