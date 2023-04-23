The Menomonie boys tennis team scored a 5-2 dual victory over Red Wing (Minn.) on Tuesday evening in Menomonie.

The Mustangs won all three doubles matches and also earned wins at No. 2 and No. 4 singles.

The No. 1 team of Noah Reckin and Brady Goodman picked up a 6-0, 6-3 win over Eli Flattum and Luke Farrar. The No. 2 duo of Charlie Behrend and Harrison Davis earned a 7-5, 6-3 victory against Gavin Magill and McCoy Walter the No. 3 team of Micah Gunderson and Oliver Patrick grabbed a hard-fought victory over Seth Malyon and Austin Hosfeld 7-5, 6-4.

In singles competition No. 2 Isaac Johnson overcame a loss in the first set to best Braydon Bennyhoff 4-6, 6-3, 7-6 (4) and No. 4 singles Andrew Busch picked up a 6-4, 6-0 triumph against Isaiah Jensen. No. 1 singles Cole Witucki fell to Aidan Hull 3-6, 3-6 and No. 3 singles Aaron Lambrigtsen fell to Noah Montgomery 1-6, 3-6.

The Mustangs opened Big Rivers play on April 13 with a 7-0 loss at Eau Claire Memorial. Weather willing, the Mustangs are scheduled to host River Falls on Tuesday before playing at New Richmond Thursday with a two-day tournament at Wausau West set for Friday and Saturday.