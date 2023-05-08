The Menomonie boys tennis team won three Big Rivers Conference duals with wins over New Richmond, Eau Claire North and Chippewa Falls.

After starting the week with a 4-3 win in New Richmond on Monday, the Mustangs earned their first sweep of the week with a 7-0 win against the Huskies on Tuesday in Menomonie. No. 1 Isaac Johnson (6-1, 6-3), No. 2 Aaron Lambrigtsen (6-0, 6-2), No. 3 Andrew Busch (6-2, 6-0) and No. 4 Harrison Davis (6-3, 6-3) swept the singles matches while the doubles teams of No. 1 Cole Witucki and Noah Reckin (6-2, 7-5), No. 2 Charlie Behrend and Brady Goodman (6-3, 7-6 (3)) and No. 3 Micah Gunderson and Tristan Webb (6-1, 6-1) were victorious in team competition.

Two days later the Mustangs hit the road to Chippewa Falls and earned another sweep with a win over the Cardinals. Johnson (6-0, 6-0), Lambrigtsen (6-0, 6-0), Busch (6-1, 6-0) and Davis (6-0, 6-0) were victorious again in the singles action with Witucki and Reckin (6-0, 6-1), Goodman and Behrend (6-0, 6-0) and Webb and Gunderson (6-0, 6-0) earning convincing victories.

Menomonie closes Big Rivers competition at Hudson on Tuesday. The Mustangs enter the dual with a 4-1 record in league duals, second behind Eau Claire Memorial (6-0) and one in front of Hudson and New Richmond (3-2) for second place.