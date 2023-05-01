The Menomonie boys tennis team earned a 7-0 Big Rivers Conference dual sweep over River Falls on Tuesday evening in Menomonie.

In singles competition No. 1 singles Isaac Johnson picked up a 6-7 (5), 6-4, 6-3 come-from-behind victory over Henry Whipkey and No. 2 singles Aaron Lambrigtsen also rallied from an opening set defeat to best Sam Majerus 5-7, 6-3, 6-2. Andrew Busch earned a No. 3 singles victory against Mathom Johnson by a score of 6-2, 3-6, 7-5 and Harrison Davis swept Jack Stang in No. 4 singles competition 6-1, 7-5.

The No. 1 doubles team of Cole Witucki and Noah Reckin scored a 6-0, 6-2 victory against Peregrine Kotz and Spencer Chou. Charlie Behrend and Brady Goodman fell in the second set but were still victorious at No. 2 doubles by besting Nolan Tody and Carson Stacy 6-1, 4-6, 6-3 and No. 3 doubles Micah Gunderson and Tristan Webb bested Rowan Jacquart and Grady Jensen 6-1, 6-2.

This week features a busy schedule for the Mustangs starting with Big Rivers duals at New Richmond and Monday and at home versus Eau Claire North on Tuesday. Menomonie travels to Chippewa Falls on Thursday before competing in a two-day tournament at Wausau West on Friday and Saturday. The Big Rivers dual schedule ends at Hudson on May 9 before the Big Rivers Conference tournament at Eau Claire North on May 16.