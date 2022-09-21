Prep Cross Country: Colfax's Heidorn fifth at Cadott Invitational

CADOTT — Molly Heidorn finished in fifth place to lead the Colfax cross country team Tuesday at the Cadott Invitational at Whispering Pines Golf Course.

Heidorn completed the course in a time of 21 minutes, 30.3 seconds to finish fifth out of 104 runners. Fall Creek's Jenna Anders won the race in 20:24.8 with Thorp/Gilman's Shaylie Zarza second (20:39.0), Unity's Ann Boland third (21:02.3) and Eau Claire Regis' Carly Borst fourth (21:06.3).

Boyceville's Haylie Rasmussen finished in 14th place to lead the Bulldogs. Boyceville finished ninth as a team with a 188 as Durand (89) and Fall Creek (96) were first and second, respectively. Jaden Stevens (32nd), Ashlyn Maska (49th), Sarah Stoveren (65th) and Rachel Montgomery (88th) were the other scoring runners for Boyceville. Colfax ran incomplete and had Aynsley Olson (24th), Kaysen Goodell (25th) and Lauren Becker (61st) as its other scorers.

Ashton Yarrington was the top finishing boy as he took 24th for Colfax in 19:46.3. Charlie Charbonnae (38th), David Lyrek (83rd) and Logan Swartz (119th) were the other finishers for the Vikings as they ran incomplete.

Boyceville was 12th as a team with a 320 as Chippewa Falls McDonell (58) and Glenwood City (114) were the top teams. Simon Evenson led the way for the Bulldogs by taking 45th, followed by Michael Montgomery (78th), Isaac Williams (85th), Aidan Madison (104th) and Dominic Anderson (112nd).

Cadott's Peter Weir won the boys race with a time of 17:35.6 with Clear Lake's Derek Kreier second in 17:57.8.