Prep Cross Country Division 3 Sectionals: Colfax's Heidorn wins title, girls team advances to state

CADOTT — Molly Heidorn is heading back to the state cross country championships.

And she's not going alone.

The Colfax senior ran to victory individually on Saturday at Division 3 sectionals at Whispering Pines Golf Course with the Vikings girls team also advancing to state after taking second place.

Heidorn won the girls race with a time of 19 minutes, 57.1 seconds to outlast Durand's Lauren Peterson (20:03.3) and Thorp/Gilman's Shaylie Zarza (20:09.3) at the front of the pack. In team competition the Vikings ended with 100 points to finish second behind Eau Claire Regis (63) but ahead of Fall Creek and Cameron (112) for the final team advancement spot.

Kaysen Goodell was seventh in 21:15.6, Aynsley Olson was 26th (22:58.1), Hannah Peterson finished 28th in 22:59.2 and Paige Jensen came home 62nd (24:53.1) as the scorers for the Vikings, who will be back in action next Saturday at the state meet in Wisconsin Rapids at The Ridges Golf Course.

Heidorn is a four-time Dunn-St. Croix Conference champion and is also making her fourth appearance at state. Heidorn took 19th place last season after finishing fourth in 2020 and fifth in 2019.

“It feels so awesome, I’m just so grateful for my family, friends, teammates and coaches," Heidorn said before the team results were finalized.

Heidorn finished fifth at the same course during a regular season meet on Sept. 20 and the senior said that day was more of a tempo run to learn the course.

“I just put in work this summer," Heidorn said. "I never stopped training, I never stopped working and I made sure to work hard and just putting my trust in God and I was just able to rely on his strength to get through it.”

It will be the 10th time the Vikings have qualified for state as a team. Colfax finished 13th a season ago and has finished as high as third in 2015.

Boyceville finished eighth as a team with 195 points led by Jaden Stevens (13th), Haylie Rasmussen (20th), Ashlyn Maska (25th), Ashley Prestrud (93rd) and Rachel Montgomery (101th).

Ashton Yarrington finished in 21st place to lead the Vikings boys team to ninth as a team with 262 points behind Chippewa Falls McDonell (60) and Glenwood City (85). Charlie Charbonneau (44th), David Lyrek (55th), Mark Sonnentag (57th) and Logan Swartz (102nd) were the other Vikings finishers.

Boyceville finished 16th as a team with 356 points and was paced by Simon Evenson (46th), Michael Montgomery (56th), Isaac Williams (65th), Aidan Madison (103th) and Dominic Anderson (107th).