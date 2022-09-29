Prep Cross Country: Menomonie's Norby wins Chippewa Falls invitational

CHIPPEWA FALLS — Menomonie senior Connor Norby finished in first place on Tuesday at the Chippewa Falls cross country invitational at Lake Wissota Golf Course.

Norby set the pace with the fastest time of the race, completing the course in 16 minutes and 41.9 seconds to beat out Chippewa Falls' Benjamin Cihasky (17:03.0) and Hudson's Addisu Haverly (17:09.8) at the front of the pack.

As a team the Mustangs were second out of five in a tight battle for the top team spot. Menomonie scored 46 points to finish just behind Hudson (42) and just ahead of Chippewa Falls (50) for the first place in team competition.

Senior Carter Davis was seventh (17:26.8), sophomore Grant Burns was ninth (17:39.0), senior Dylan Norby finished 13th (17:48.6) and sophomore Peter Cimino came home 16th (18:09.7) as the other scorers for the boys.

Menomonie junior Brooklyn Hoff earned a runner-up finish in the girls race as she helped the Mustangs win the girls team title. Hoff took second with a time of 19:17.9 with New Richmond's Marah Benedict (18:57.9) while leading a strong contingent of Menomonie runners at the front.

Senior Anna Imsande finished fourth (20:37.6), freshman Kyah Barnhart was fifth (20:49.4), junior Madison Lehman was seventh (21:24.8) and sophomore Anika Schoenberger came home ninth (21:40.3) as the Mustangs finished with 27 team points to earn the convincing team championship over New Richmond (48) and Eau Claire Memorial (58).