Prep Cross Country State: Elk Mound's Hazen finishes sixth in Division 2 boys race

WISCONSIN RAPIDS — The WIAA state cross country course at The Ridges Golf Course features a steep hill at the end.

It can make or break anyone's race.

But Elk Mound seniors Ian Hazen and Aiden Sciferl were prepared the best they could for the challenge and finished off their prep cross country careers on a high note. Hazen finished in sixth and Schiferl was 32nd on Saturday in the boys Division 2 state championships.

Hazen timed in at 16 minutes, 20.8 seconds while Schiferl timed in at 17:09.8 to finish 32nd out of 152 runners in the race. Hazen ran near the front throughout the race, running sixth at the 1-mile mark and 8-th after two miles before the close which featured the aforementioned hill coming to the finish line.

“That hill really takes it out of you," Hazen said. "I saw one of my buddies Alex (Padzernik of Ellsworth) when he came up and I just took off and it’s a fun course.”

Pazdernik finished in eighth place as Mount Horeb's Joseph Stoddard (15:54.7) finished in first place in front of runner-up Eli Boppart of Mauston (16:03.7). Hazen finished 12th last year with a quicker time, but under cooler conditions. He finished 23rd at state in Colby in 2020 and was 55th as a part of a Mounders team that advanced in 2019.

Schiferl was running in his third state meet after taking 135th as a part of the Elk Mound team as a freshman and improving to 31st individually a season ago. Schiferl made his move in the final 1.1 miles after running 48th after mile one and 44th after the second mile, moving his way up late with a 6:06 split in the final 1-plus miles to secure the finish.

“It was a great season," Hazen said. "Couldn’t ask for better coaches and all those hill workouts finally paid off.”

“That is true, all of the hills workouts did pay off in the last two races," Schiferl added. "It’s a good way to end your senior year.”

Colfax's Heidorn ninth

Molly Heidorn finished as a medalist in her first trip to state and did so again in her last, taking ninth in the Division 3 girls race in 19:30.7.

Heidorn finished fifth as a freshman, fourth as a sophomore and 19th as a junior before landing her third top-10 state finish. The senior made her way up through the field, running 21st after the first mile and 14th at the 2-mile mark before making passes down the stretch with one of the quickest final 1.1-mile times of any runner.

As a team the Vikings finished 16th with a score of 302 as Cochrane-Fountain City (132) edged Oshkosh Lourdes (138) for the team title. Kaysen Goodell (57th), Hannah Peterson (97th), Jaycey Bowe (141st), Paige Jensen (144th) and Lauren Becker (146th) were the other finishers for the Vikings. Cochrane-Fountain City's Addy Duellman won the girls race in 18:58.1 to beat out Boscobel's Nora Jillson (19:08.4) for the top spot.

Heidorn entered high school with the goal of medaling and did so on many occasions. She worked through a COVID-19 battle in her junior season to close her career strong.

“I’m glad I had one more normal year to pull it together and wrap it up," Heidorn said.

Menomonie's Hoff 26th

Brooklyn Hoff concluded her junior season by taking 26th in the Division 1 girls race.

Hoff completed the course in 19:34.4 for the position, finishing three tenths behind Waukesha West's Myra Stray one spot in front. Hoff was 17th after one mile and 23rd following two miles.

Senior teammate Anna Imsande finished 113th in 21:10.4 for the Mustangs.

D.C. Everest's Sara Mlodik won the race in 18:06.6 with Slinger's Summer Schuester second at 18:09.9.

Menomonie's Connor Norby took 56th in the Division 1 boys race in 16:59.6. as Onalaska's Manny Putz (15:26.7) edged out Oconomowoc's Zachariah Vance (15:26.9) at the front.

“To end my season here is probably the best place and with the team by my side it makes it so much better," Heidorn said.