Prep Football: Realignment proposal would change landscape locally for Big Rivers, Dunn-St. Croix conferences

The latest round of proposed football-only realignment would provide changes to many conferences, including the Big Rivers, Dunn-St. Croix, Heart O'North and 8-man leagues locally.

The WIAA's Realignment Task Force reviewed many football-only proposal's from member schools and voted on requests at its December meeting. These proposed changes were done with the goal of grouping teams by enrollment and geography while aiming to maintain 8-team conferences with possible paired conferences if necessary and appropriate.

One of the most notably changes would come amongst Big Rivers and Valley Football Association schools, meshing the two leagues into a 'West' and 'East' conferences. Chi-Hi would be grouped with Hudson, Menomonie, New Richmond, Rice Lake, River Falls and Superior in the 'West' while D.C. Everest, Eau Claire Memorial, Eau Claire North, Marshfield, Stevens Point, Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln and Wausau West would be together in the 'East'.

The two conferences would also play one designated 'crossover' game per year to count towards a league record.

"This would drastically alter the Big Rivers Conference, which is rich in tradition and rivalries," Chi-Hi activities director Mike Thompson said in a tweet.

The Dunn-St. Croix would see changes too with Unity and Webster joining the league from the Lakeland while Clear Lake, Glenwood City and Turtle Lake would move to the newly created Small Heart O'North Conference. Boyceville, Cadott, Colfax, Elmwood/Plum City, Unity and Webster would make up the new-look Dunn-St. Croix and play one mandatory crossover game against Cameron, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser, Clear Lake, Glenwood City, Grantsburg, Ladysmith or Turtle Lake from the Small Heart O'North to count towards conference record.

The Large Heart O'North would include Ashland, Barron, Bloomer, Cumberland, Hayward/Lac Courte Oreilles, Northwestern, St. Croix Falls and Spooner as an 8-team league. One 11-man conference that would stay entirely intact is the Cloverbelt with Durand-Arkansaw, Elk Mound, Eau Claire Regis, Fall Creek, Mondovi, Neillsville/Granton, Osseo-Fairchild and Stanley-Boyd remaining together as an 8-team league.

In 8-man realignment the Central Wisconsin West and East Conferences would be removed with newly-created North Central East and West Conferences created. Alma Center Lincoln, Cornell, Gilman, Lake Holcombe, McDonell, Owen-Withee and Thorp would be in the North Central East while Clayton, Frederic, Luck, New Auburn, Prairie Farm, Siren and Valley Christian (Osceola) would make up the North Central West. Those two conferences would also play one mandatory crossover game to count towards conference record.

According to WisSports.net 105 teams would change 11-player conferences in addition with 12 moving to 8-man and only 17 of 49 conferences would remain unchanged. If passed the proposed realignment would go into effect for 2024-25 and would be subject to additional changes after.

All impacted schools are asked to provide feedback prior to and during the Task Force meeting on Jan. 12, 2023. In addition schools that submitted requests that weren't advanced at the most recent meeting appeal the decision at the Jan. 12 meeting. Plans advanced from January's meeting will be reviewed by the Board of Control to make a final determination on each of the proposal's at a meeting on March 7, 2023.

Per the WIAA: "The purpose of the conference realignment process is to apply a formalized method for member schools to request relief from conference affiliations. A committee of member school administrators evaluates all realignment requests and presents them to the Board, which retains the authority to make final determinations of all conference alignment decisions.

"The revised conference realignment process provides structure, enhanced communication and transparency to the realignment process. All levels of school administration at each member school are informed of the committee’s deliberations and decisions."