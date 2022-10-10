Prep Football Roundup: Boyceville clinches playoff berth

The Boyceville football team clinched a playoff berth while Menomonie, Elk Mound and Colfax each fell in their Friday night games.

The Mustangs fell in a tight battle at Big Rivers Conference co-leader River Falls 20-15. Steele Schaefer and Jack Drout ran for touchdowns for Menomonie (2-6, 2-4) and it was Drout's 5-yard scoring run in the fourth quarter that helped pull the Mustangs within one at 15-14. But the Wildcats (7-1, 5-1) had an answer as Jacob Range finding Jordan Karras for a 10-yard touchdown — their second scoring connection of the night — to help River Falls hold on and enter the final week of the regular season even with Hudson in the conference title race.

Schaefer's 3-yard touchdown run in the second quarter helped Menomonie take a 7-6 lead into the locker room.

Menomonie closes the regular season on Friday at home against Eau Claire Memorial.

The Bulldogs ran for 306 yards and four scores to pull away from Clear Lake 38-25, clinching a playoff berth for Boyceville.

Mason Bowell led the run game for the Bulldogs (6-2, 4-2) with 112 yards and two touchdowns on 16 carries. Sebastian Neilson added 94 rushing yards and a score on 15 carries and Braden Roemhild had 73 rushing yards on 10 attempts. Nick Olson threw a 22-yard touchdown pass to Corbin Krenz and Olson also returned an interception 45 yards for a score early in the fourth quarter to help the Bulldogs expand their lead to 38-6.

Olson had 10 total tackles on defense while Jack Phillips and Peter Wheeldon had seven apiece for the playoff-bound Bulldogs. Jacob Burbach threw for 145 yards and two scores for Clear Lake, who scored three times in the final five minutes of the game.

Boyceville plays at Cadott on Friday in a battle of teams with playoff berths already clinched.

Glenwood City scored 15 points in the second quarter and 21 in the third in a 36-0 shutout Dunn-St. Croix win in Colfax. Asher Pecha ran for 45 yards on 10 carries to lead the Vikings (1-7, 0-6). Pecha added an interception and Kade Anderson had six tackles for Colfax. Max Janson had 167 yards and three touchdowns on 17 carries for the Warriors and also caught a touchdown in the win.

Colfax closes out the regular season at Clear Lake on Friday.

Mondovi ran for 254 yards and four scores in a 37-6 win at Elk Mound. Kaden Russo had a team-high 89 yards including a 36-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter for the Mounders (1-7, 1-5) and also threw for 49 yards while completing 6 of 10 passes. Ryan Bartig caught six passes for 43 yards for Elk Mound.

Dawson Rud had 147 yards and one touchdown and Jarod Falkner added 53 rushing yards and two scores for the Buffaloes (7-1, 5-1).

Elk Mound closes the regular season at Stanley-Boyd on Friday.