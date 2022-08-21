Prep Football Roundup: Boyceville, Colfax win openers while Menomonie, Elk Mound fall in thrillers

The Boyceville and Colfax football teams opened the season with victories while Menomonie and Elk Mound fell in tight nonconference contests.

The Bulldogs scored the final 47 points in a 47-3 rout at Independence/Gilmanton on Saturday. As a team Boyceville ran for 256 yards and a pair of scores. Sebastian Nielson had a team-high 83 yards on nine carries while Carson Roemhild added 47 yards and a touchdown. Owen Rydel ran for 40 yards, Mason Bowell added 36 yards and Braden Roemhild had 34 yards and a scoring run.

Nick Olson completed 4 of 8 passes through the air for 50 yards and three touchdowns as Caden Wold, Braden Roemhild and Bowell all caught touchdowns. Wold started the scoring onslaught by returning a kickoff 85 yards for a score with five minutes and 12 seconds left in the first quarter with Peter Wheeldon returning a fumble 39 yards for a score 20 seconds later.

The Bulldogs (1-0) host Cameron on Friday night.

The Vikings started the season with a one-score win over the Norse. Colfax's defense played strong, limiting Whitehall to less than four yards per carry on the ground (124 yards on 33 carries) and just 48 yards through the air.

The Vikings (1-0) host Eleva-Strum on Friday.

Menomonie started its season with a 26-21 defeat at Rice Lake against a former Big Rivers Conference opponent in a game that started on Thursday but was finished on Friday due to weather.

Steele Schaefer ran for 47 yards and two touchdowns on 22 carries to lead the Mustangs. Treysen Witt was 14-for-19 for 175 passing yards and one touchdown to Brady Goodman. Max Nelson ran for 116 yards and a score and Lucas Peters added 108 yards on 21 carries for the Warriors, who snagged a late interception to seal the victory.

Menomonie (0-1) hosts Onalaska on Thursday to conclude nonconference competition.

Elk Mound began the season on Thursday night with a 29-21 defeat at Spooner.

The Mounders piled up 337 rushing yards on 50 carries while finding the end zone three times. Carter Vieth earned the lion's share of the carries as he put up 220 rushing yards on 29 attempts with two of the scores. Quarterback Kaden Russo added 100 rushing yards and a score on 16 carries to go with 51 receiving yards. Vieth's 12-yard scoring run early in the second half pushed the Elk Mound advantage to 21-7 before the Rails scored the final three touchdowns of the game. An interception returned for a touchdown in the final minute with the Mounders driving sealed the win for Spooner.

Ryan Bartig caught four passes for 41 yards for Elk Mound.

The Mounders (0-1) host Saint Croix Central on Friday evening.