Prep Football Roundup: Boyceville improves to 2-0, Menomonie, Elk Mound and Colfax fall in close battles

A balanced effort on offense and stifling defense carried the Boyceville football team to a 36-0 shutout victory over Cameron on Friday evening.

Nick Olson was efficient through the air for the Bulldogs (2-0), completing 7 of 11 passes for 110 yards and two touchdowns. Caden Wold and Mason Bowell each caught touchdowns and were the recipients of all seven of Olson's completions.

Sebastian Nielson led the ground game with 84 yards on 13 carries with three scores. Defensively Olson had 12 total tackles and 1.5 sacks while Peter Wheeldon added five tackles and 1.5 sacks and Paul Kurschner had eight tackles and a quarterback sack. Wold and Carson Roemhild each snagged interceptions as the Bulldogs defense pitched a shutout and limited the Comets to 95 yards of total offense overall.

The Bulldogs scored at least one touchdown in each quarter and two in the second to take a 21-0 lead into halftime on the way to the win.

Boyceville opens Dunn-St. Croix Conference play on Friday with a big game, hosting defending league champion Spring Valley. The Cardinals (1-1) started the season with a 22-21 loss at Arkansaw-Durand before bouncing back with a 41-0 defeat of Chetek-Weyerhaeuser last Friday.

I thought our guys came out with more intensity and focus tonight," Boyceville coach Michael Roemhild said. "I thought Cameron was a physical team with some shifty players as well. It was a good test before conference play starts next week at home vs. Spring Valley. We are going to have to execute on every play and not make any physical or mental mistakes if we want to hang with Spring Valley. They are strong, fast, and are a powerhouse in the Dunn-St. Croix. We will have to play better than the past two weeks if we want to have a chance to stay in the game."

Two first-half touchdowns were all the scoring on Thursday as Onalaska blanked Menomonie 14-0 at Don and Nona Williams Stadium. Touchdown runs for Brady Kuhn and Cornell Banks were enough for the Hilltoppers (2-0) in the win.

Steel Schaefer ran for 95 yards on 19 carries for the Mustangs (0-2). Treysen Witt completed 14 of 26 passes for 122 yards and one interception. Garrett Oium caught four passes for 34 yards and Brady Goodman added three receptions for 22 yards for the Mustangs, who outgained the Hilltoppers 131-183 in total yardage. Menomonie opens Big Rivers Conference play on Friday in Superior.

Elk Mound fell in a tight home battle to Saint Croix Central 7-6 on Friday. Kaden Russo opened the scoring with a 2-yard touchdown run less than three minutes into the game for the Mounders (0-2). Sam Fischer scored on a 2-yard run of his own in the second quarter and the Panthers added the extra point to take a lead they wouldn't relinquish.

Carter Vieth ran for 39 yards for Elk Mound and Fischer had a game-high 79 rushing yards on 15 carries for Saint Croix Falls. Elk Mound hosts Neillsville/Granton on Thursday to begin Cloverbelt Conference action.

Colfax fell by the slimmest of margins to Eleva-Strum on Friday by a score of 20-19. Asher Pecha had a big night on the ground for the Vikings (1-1), rushing for 147 yards and a score on 14 carries. Brian Tuschl and Colton Hoffman each added touchdown passes with Eli Ralph and Zach Hiitola hauling in scoring throws. Cameron Molina had 12 total tackles and two forced fumbles on defense for the Vikings while Nick Jensen, Ashton Greenwell, Dylyn Hiitola and Christian Ebert had one quarterback sack each in defeat.

Colfax begins Dunn-St. Croix action on Friday at Cadott.