Prep Football Roundup

Prep Football Roundup: Boyceville prevails while Menomonie, Elk Mound and Colfax fall

New Richmond at Menomonie football 10-3-22

Menomonie tight end Charlie Behrend runs in for a touchdown against New Richmond on Friday evening at Don and Nona Williams Stadium.

 DALE MOE, For the News

Two second quarter scores were the difference as the New Richmond football team pulled away from Menomonie 17-7 in a Big Rivers Conference battle on Friday evening at Don and Nona Williams Stadium.

Trey Cork booted a 23-yard field goal and Andrew Trandahl ran in a 2-yard touchdown run in the second for the Tigers (5-2, 3-2) after the two teams played at a 7-all tie after the first quarter.

Charlie Behrend caught a 9-yard touchdown pass from Treysen Witt for the Mustangs (2-5, 2-3) for their touchdown. Witt finished 7-for-11 for 101 yards and a scoring toss for Menomonie. Trandahl ran for 95 yards on 20 attempts for the Tigers.

Menomonie plays at conference co-leader River Falls on Friday.

Boyceville 40, Glenwood City 14

At Boyceville, the Bulldogs pulled away from the Hilltoppers in a Dunn-St. Croix battle.

Sebastian Nielson ran for 120 yards on 18 carries and two scores for the Bulldogs. Mason Bowell added 65 rushing yards and a score and Nick Olson completed 6 of 8 passes for 97 yards with two scoring tosses to Caden Wold, who had 87 receiving yards on five attempts. Bowell also returned a fumble 10 yards for a score to help Boyceville (5-2, 3-2) pull away from a 21-6 lead over the Hilltoppers (3-4, 1-4) entering the fourth.

Boyceville hosts Clear Lake on Friday.

Elmwood/Plum City 48, Colfax 18

At Plum City, the Vikings had no answer for Trevor Asher and a powerful Wolves run game.

Asher ran for 260 yards and four scores on 14 attempts as Elmwood/Plum City (5-2, 4-1) piled up 420 yards and five scores on the ground. Asher Pecha had 98 yards and a score on 21 attempts and Theo Hovde ran for 62 yards including a touchdown on four carries for the Vikings. Brian Tuschel added a touchdown pass to Kade Anderson for Colfax.

The Vikings (1-6, 0-5) host Glenwood City on Friday.

Fall Creek 52, Elk Mound 22

At Fall Creek, the Crickets powered past the Mounders in a Cloverbelt battle.

Parker Dutzle and Carter Vieth ran for 86 and 84 yards, respectively, and one touchdown apiece for the Mounders. Kaden Russo tossed a 50-yard scoring pass to Sam Wenzel, who finished with 70 receiving yards on three receptions for Elk Mound (1-6, 1-4). Ryan Whittlinger had 95 rushing yards and three scores for Fall Creek (5-2, 3-2).

Elk Mound hosts Mondovi on Friday.

