Prep Football Roundup: Boyceville prevails while Menomonie, Elk Mound and Colfax fall

Two second quarter scores were the difference as the New Richmond football team pulled away from Menomonie 17-7 in a Big Rivers Conference battle on Friday evening at Don and Nona Williams Stadium.

Trey Cork booted a 23-yard field goal and Andrew Trandahl ran in a 2-yard touchdown run in the second for the Tigers (5-2, 3-2) after the two teams played at a 7-all tie after the first quarter.

Charlie Behrend caught a 9-yard touchdown pass from Treysen Witt for the Mustangs (2-5, 2-3) for their touchdown. Witt finished 7-for-11 for 101 yards and a scoring toss for Menomonie. Trandahl ran for 95 yards on 20 attempts for the Tigers.

Menomonie plays at conference co-leader River Falls on Friday.

Boyceville 40, Glenwood City 14

At Boyceville, the Bulldogs pulled away from the Hilltoppers in a Dunn-St. Croix battle.

Sebastian Nielson ran for 120 yards on 18 carries and two scores for the Bulldogs. Mason Bowell added 65 rushing yards and a score and Nick Olson completed 6 of 8 passes for 97 yards with two scoring tosses to Caden Wold, who had 87 receiving yards on five attempts. Bowell also returned a fumble 10 yards for a score to help Boyceville (5-2, 3-2) pull away from a 21-6 lead over the Hilltoppers (3-4, 1-4) entering the fourth.

Boyceville hosts Clear Lake on Friday.

Elmwood/Plum City 48, Colfax 18

At Plum City, the Vikings had no answer for Trevor Asher and a powerful Wolves run game.

Asher ran for 260 yards and four scores on 14 attempts as Elmwood/Plum City (5-2, 4-1) piled up 420 yards and five scores on the ground. Asher Pecha had 98 yards and a score on 21 attempts and Theo Hovde ran for 62 yards including a touchdown on four carries for the Vikings. Brian Tuschel added a touchdown pass to Kade Anderson for Colfax.

The Vikings (1-6, 0-5) host Glenwood City on Friday.

Fall Creek 52, Elk Mound 22

At Fall Creek, the Crickets powered past the Mounders in a Cloverbelt battle.

Parker Dutzle and Carter Vieth ran for 86 and 84 yards, respectively, and one touchdown apiece for the Mounders. Kaden Russo tossed a 50-yard scoring pass to Sam Wenzel, who finished with 70 receiving yards on three receptions for Elk Mound (1-6, 1-4). Ryan Whittlinger had 95 rushing yards and three scores for Fall Creek (5-2, 3-2).

Elk Mound hosts Mondovi on Friday.