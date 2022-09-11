Prep Football Roundup: Boyceville rolls past Colfax

COLFAX — The Boyceville football team ran for 228 yards and four touchdowns in a 35-7 victor over Colfax on Friday evening.

Braden Roemhild ran for 106 yards and a touchdown on just six carries to lead the potent run game for the Bulldogs (3-1, 2-0). Sebastian Nelson added 80 yards and a score and Mason Bowell ran for 40 yards and a pair of scores.

Nick Olson added 5 of 10 completions for 85 yards including a 32-yard touchdown pass to Roemhild as the Bulldogs built up a 20-0 halftime lead.

Asher Pecha ran for 66 yards and a third-quarter score for Colfax (1-3, 0-2) and Kade Anderson added 34 rushing yards on two totes.

Boyceville hosts Turtle Lake on Friday while Colfax travels to Spring Valley.

Thursday

Eau Claire Regis 44, Elk Mound 6

At Eau Claire, the Ramblers ran past the Mounders in a Cloverbelt Conference contest.

Logan Jerome completed 13 of 23 passes for 139 yards and a touchown pass to Carter Garnett, who caught two passes for 47 yards for Elk Mound (0-4, 0-2). Kamron Diermeier had nine receptions for 77 yards and Carter Vieth ran for 45 yards on 15 carries.

Jack Weisenberger and Josh Brickner ran for 86 and 71 yards, respectively, and two touchdowns apiece for the Ramblers (4-0, 2-0).

Elk Mound plays at Osseo-Fairchild on Friday.