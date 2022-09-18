Prep Football Roundup: Elk Mound earns first victory of season

The Elk Mound football team earned its first victory of the season on Friday with a 15-0 shutout win at Osseo-Fairchild.

The Mounders (1-4, 1-2) ran for just shy of 300 yards on the ground as a team, led by 176 yards and a score from Carter Vieth and 102 yards for Parker Dutzle. Kaden Russo added 23 rushing yards and a touchdown in the win.

Ian Gerrits had an interception, Isaac Hay forced a fumble and Vieth, Sam Wenzel and Hay had one quarterback sack apiece on defense for the Mounders.

Elk Mound plays at Fall Creek on Friday.

Hudson 21, Menomonie 7

At Hudson, the Raiders bested the Mustangs (2-3, 2-1) in a Big Rivers battle.

The Mustangs hit the road again on Friday when they play at Eau Claire North.

Boyceville 20, Turtle Lake 6

At Boyceville, the Bulldogs scored a pair of touchdowns in the second half to secure a Dunn-St. Croix win.

Sebastian Nielson ran for 160 yards and a score on 19 carries for Boyceville (4-1, 2-1). Braden Roemhild rushed for 72 yards and Nick Olson added 51 rushing yards and a pair of scores.

Corbin Krenz, Zach Hellendrung and Mason Bowell had two quarterback sacks apiece and Peter Wheeldon registered one sack. Hellendrung also added an interception as the Boyceville defense limited the Lakers to 146 yards of total offense.

Boyceville plays at Elmwood/Plum City on Friday.

Spring Valley 54, Colfax 6

At Spring Valley, the Cardinals scored in every quarter of a Dunn-St. Croix win over the Vikings.

Jack Scharlau caught two passes for 20 yards including a touchdown from Brian Tuschl for the Vikings (1-4, 0-3). Drew Buchner led Colfax with 65 rushing yards and Asher Pecha added 53 yards on eight carries.

Spring Valley ran for 318 yards as a team and scored seven touchdowns.

Colfax hosts Turtle Lake on Friday.