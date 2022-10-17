Prep Football Roundup: Menomonie, Boyceville win regular season finales on way to playoffs

The Menomonie and Boyceville football teams will enter the playoffs with momentum after earning wins in Friday's regular season finales.

The Mustangs snapped a four-game losing streak with a 10-7 victory over Eau Claire Memorial at Don and Nona Williams Stadium.

Steele Schaefer broke free for a long touchdown run in the first quarter to put the Mustangs on top before Menomonie added a field goal in the second quarter to take a 10-0 lead into the break. The Old Abes got on the board in the third quarter with a scoring run by Shimar Simmons but the Mustangs defense held from there for the win. Simmons finished with 110 rushing yards on 20 carries.

Menomonie (3-6, 3-4) earned a No. 7 seed in the Division 2 playoffs and opens on Friday at No. 2 New Richmond. The Tigers (6-3, 4-3) edged Menomonie 24-21 in their regular season matchup 24-21 on Sept. 30. The winner moves on to play either No. 3 West De Pere or No. 6 Holmen in the second round.

Boyceville used its aerial attack to rout Cadott 45-14 in a Dunn-St. Croix battle. Nick Olson completed 7 of 10 passes for 215 yards and three scores. Caden Wold caught two of those touchdowns to go with his four receptions overall for 111 yards and Braden Roemhild added a pair of catches for 82 yards. Roemhild, Sebastian Nielson and Mason Bowell had one touchdown run apiece in the win for the Bulldogs (7-2, 5-2).

The Bulldogs open the Division 7 playoffs as a No. 5 seed and will play at No. 4 Elmwood/Plum City on Friday. The Wolves nipped the Bulldogs 24-21 on Sept. 23 and finished the regular season tied with Boyceville for second place in the conference standings behind Spring Valley.

Clear Lake 34, Colfax 14

At Clear Lake, the Vikings fell in their regular season finale to the Warriors.

Drew Buchner had a big game in defeat for the Vikings (1-8, 0-7) with 174 rushing yards and two scores on 22 carries and Asher Pecha added 42 rushing yards on nine attempts.

Dominic Leintz ran for for 106 yards and a score and Tyler Sunday found the end zone on the ground twice with 64 rushing yards for Clear Lake (3-6, 1-6).

Stanley-Boyd 24, Elk Mound 21

At Stanley, the Orioles rallied to a Cloverbelt victory over the Mounders.

Parker Dutzle ran for 134 yards including a 33-yard touchdown in the third quarter that helped Elk Mound extend its lead to 21-9 before the Orioles scored the final two touchdowns of the game. Carter Vieth had 86 rushing yards and Kaden Russo ran for two scores for Elk Mound (1-8, 1-6).

Logan Burzynski and Landon Karlen had scoring runs and Burzynski threw a 2-yard touchdown pass to Cole Brenner for Stanley-Boyd (4-5, 3-4).