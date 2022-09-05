Prep Football Roundup: Menomonie earns first victory of season at Superior

SUPERIOR — The Menomonie football team earned its first victory of the season on Friday in convincing fashion, rolling to a 41-13 Big Rivers Conference win at Superior.

Menomonie (1-2, 1-0) scored 27 points in the first half before adding two touchdowns in the second half on the way to the victory over the Spartans.

As a team the Mustangs ran for 324 yards on 56 carries and five touchdowns. Steele Schaefer had 141 rushing yards on 17 carries with three scores and Jack Drout added 95 yards on 19 attempts. James Hoff ran for 63 yards and a score and Aidan Untz had 25 rushing yards and a touchdown.

Treysen Witt threw for 7-of-10 passes for 88 yards and a 6-yard touchdown pass to Charlie Behrend.

Calvin Darst ran for 27 yards and Jack Rivord added a touchdown for Superior (0-3, 0-1).

Defensively the Mustangs held the Spartans to 169 yards of total offense.

Spring Valley 18, Boyceville 14

At Boyceville, the Cardinals edged the Bulldogs in a battle of Dunn-St. Croix Conference contenders.

Nick Olson ran and threw for a touchdown for Boyceville (2-1, 0-1). Sebastian Nielson had a team-high 69 rushing yards on 18 attempts and Olson ran for a 3-yard touchdown in third quarter. Olson also added a 4-yard touchdown pass to Caden Wold, who caught four passes for 93 yards.

Diego Schmitt led Spring Valley with 72 rushing yards and Wyatt Goveronski added 35 rushing yards and two touchdowns for Spring Valley (2-1, 1-0).

Boyceville plays at Colfax on Friday.

Cadott 35, Colfax 6

At Cadott, the Hornets earned a Dunn-St. Croix win over the Vikings.

As a team Cadott ran for 306 yards and five scores, led by Easton Goodman with 77 rushing yards and a touchdown Tegan Ritter with 67 yards and three scores against the Vikings (1-2, 0-1).

Thursday

Neillsville/Granton 35, Elk Mound 8

At Elk Mound, the Mounders fell in a Cloverbelt opener.

Carter Vieth had a team-high 102 rushing yards for Elk Mound (0-3, 0-1) and Kamron Diereier returned a blocked punt 67 yards for a touchdown in the second quarter help the Mounders take an 8-7 lead into halftime before Neillsville/Granton scored four touchdowns in the second half.

Andrew Brown had a game-high 234 rushing yards and two touchdowns for Neillsville/Granton (2-1, 1-0).