Prep Football Roundup: Menomonie, Elk Mound, Boyceville and Colfax fall in tight contests

Dunn County's four football teams fell in tight contests on Friday evening.

Eau Claire North ran for 367 yards and three scores in a 20-6 victory over Menomonie at Carson Park. Steel Schaefer ran for 95 yards on 12 carries and a 1-yard touchdown midway through the second quarter to pull the Mustangs within one score at 14-6. Jack Kein ran for his second score of the game in the third quarter and finished with 123 yards on 21 attempts to help the Huskies (2-4, 2-2) pull away.

Charlie Behrend had a pair of catches for 25 yards for the Mustangs (2-4, 2-2), who host New Richmond on Friday for homecoming at Don and Nona Williams Stadium.

Durand scored 21 points in the second half including two in the fourth quarter to pull away to a 21-6 Cloverbelt win over Durand-Arkansaw. Tate Anderson's 1-yard touchdown plunge with 3:56 left in the third quarter to pull the Mounders within two at 8-6. Durand scored twice in the fourth quarter to pull away. Dawson Hartung ran for 166 yards and a score on 27 carries while Ethan Hurlburt threw for a 26-yard touchdown to Troy Cloud for the Panthers (4-2, 3-1). Logan Jerome threw for 62 yards and Carter Vieth ran for 23 yards for the Mounders. Brady Amble caught three passes for 44 yards.

Elk Mound (1-5, 1-3) plays at Fall Creek on Friday.

Trevor Asher's 21-yard touchdown run with 2:59 to go was the difference as Elmwood/Plum City rallied for a 24-21 Dunn-St. Croix win over Boyceville. Asher ran for 300 yards on 31 carries with three scores, two coming in the fourth quarter as the Wolves overcame a 21-8 deficit entering the final period.

Braden Roemhild ran for a 6-yard touchdown run in the first quarter and caught a 42-yard touchdown from Nick Olson in the second quarter as the Bulldogs took a 14-8 lead into halftime. Olson tosses a 13-yard touchdown pass to Caden Wold in the third quarter. Wold finished with 136 yards receiving on eight catches. Roemhild had two catches for 50 yards and 41 rushing yards on seven attempts. Sebastian Nielson ran for a team-high 124 yards on 25 carries for Boyceville, who plays at Glenwood City on Friday.

Turtle Lake scored with 13 seconds left to edge Colfax 33-32 in another Dunn-St. Croix battle.

Asher Pecha had a big night in defeat for the Vikings with 201 rushing yards and two touchdowns. Pecha ran for both his scores in the fourth quarter including a 3-yard score with 48 seconds left to put the Vikings in front 32-26. Turtle Lake responded with a 24-yard scoring pass from Walker Korish to Drew Torgerson with 13 seconds left before adding the extra point for the 1-point win. Brian Tuschl completed 4-of-6 passes for 107 with Theo Hovde (55 receiving yards) and Pecha (53 receiving yards) having two catches apiece. Korish threw for 243 yards and four scores and also ran for 155 yards and one score for the Lakers.

Colfax plays at Elmwood/Plum City on Friday.