MEDFORD — The Menomonie girls basketball team’s bid for a repeat trip to the Division 2 state tournament came up just short as the Mustangs were edged by Lakeland 60-59 on Saturday afternoon in the sectional finals.

Freshman Ava Evenhouse’s two free throws in the final seconds were the difference to lift the T-Birds to the program’s first trip to state since 1993.

Menomonie advanced to the sectional finals with a 56-31 semifinal victory over Tomah on Thursday evening at Eau Claire Memorial. The Mustangs (19-9) entered the postseason as a top seed in their half of the section and rolled to a regional title with a 56-31 win over Haywrad on Feb. 24 and a 70-55 triumph against La Crosse Central on Feb. 25.

Menomonie entered the season with many new faces in the lineup following the graduation of a large senior class from a season ago when the program advanced to state for the first time in program history as the Mustangs fell to eventual Division 2 state champion Green Bay Notre Dame in the state semis.

The Mustangs finished third in the Big Rivers Conference standings this season with an 8-6 record behind Hudson (14-0) and Eau Claire Memorial (11-3).

Junior Mary Berg earned first team All-Big Rivers Conference honors for the season with sophomore Brooklynn Birt and senior Anna Wheeler being selected to the All-Big Rivers Conference honorable mention team. Menomonie graduates a four-player senior class of Ally Lamb, Ashleah Quilling, Wheeler and Makenna Amundson.

