ARCADIA — One year after their season ended in the WIAA Division 3 sectional semifinals, the West Salem High School girls basketball team found themselves in the same spot late on Thursday.

The crowd was loud and the offense was limited at Arcadia’s Wanek Arena when the top-seed Elk Mound jumped out to a seven-point lead in the second half on the second-seeded Panthers.

The Panthers would not go down in the same round twice. A 7-0 run tied the game and a lockdown defense the rest of the way helped West Salem knock off the Mounders 44-35 to advance to the WIAA Division 3 sectional finals.

“I think being in this situation last year helped us,” West Salem coach Matt Quick said. “At one point it was 27-20 and it wasn’t looking that good. We just kind of collected ourselves and made plays and dug in. I think being more comfortable in this environment helped us a lot.”

Senior forward Anna McConkey had 13 points to lead West Salem, who now face top-seed Somerset at 1 p.m. Saturday for a spot in the state semifinals.

“With this we’ve got a lot of momentum,” McConkey said. “We had a great second half, got practice tomorrow. Everyone is confident. This is our year. We all want it and we’re not going to give up.”

With 11 minutes and 16 seconds to go, the Mounders led West Salem 27-20 when the Panthers got a chance to regroup. McConkey and sophomore forward Megan Johnson discussed a plan.

“Megan and I have really good chemistry,” McConkey said. “When we knew we needed some points I just told her that we should set some screens for each other, let’s make plays happen and if it’s not there let’s dish it out to someone else.”

McConkey and Johnson combined for 14 points on what would be a 24-8 run to close out the game. Quick credited both players ability to grab offensive rebounds and create second chance opportunities. On the defensive end, the Panthers (25-2) found a way to adjust to the smaller Elk Mound lineup.

“We just gutted it out,” Quick said. “It was a defensive battle, neither team could get a lot of offense going and I’m just super proud of our girls. We made some adjustments because they were small and fast. We adjusted our rotations and stepped up our defense those last few minutes which was really the difference in the game.”

Sophomore guard Ellie Schiszik scored the Mounders (25-2) first 10 points to help them take an early lead, finishing with a game-high 17. The Panthers managed to keep pace thanks to a pair of baskets off turnovers from applying the full-court press. West Salem sophomore Sydney Quick tied the game with a 3-pointer to make it 16-16 at halftime.

Trailing by the largest deficit of the game to that point, West Salem marched back from seven points down to tie it 27-27 on a McConkey steal and score with 7:50 left.

Johnson scored a putback off a missed free-throw from sophomore forward Sam Niemeier to give West Salem the lead 30-29 with just under seven minutes remaining.

After the Mounders tied on a free-throw, Johnson — who finished with nine points — scored the Panthers next points on a layup that would give her team the lead for good. Elk Mound trailed by three with 2:02 to go, but wouldn’t score again.

West Salem will now meet another top-seed in Somerset, who defeated third-seed St. Croix Falls 57-47 in overtime Thursday. Tip-off is scheduled for 1 p.m. Saturday at neutral-site Altoona.