The Colfax girls basketball team as earned a No. 3 seed for the Division 4 state tournament and will face No. 2 Laconia in Thursday's semifinals in Green Bay.

Colfax (21-6) advanced to state with a 39-37 sectional championship victory over previously unbeaten Neillsville on Saturday in Osseo. The Vikings are making their first trip to state since finishing as the Division 4 state runner-up in 2013 and the program's fourth state trip overall.

Laconia (25-3) is statebound for a third time and was the Division 4 runner-up last year. The two teams will play the final game of the day on Thursday at approximately 8:15 p.m. at the Resch Center.

La Crosse Aquinas (27-1) is the No. 1 seed in Division 4 and will face No. 4 Mishicot (21-6) at 6:35 p.m. in the game prior. The two semifinal winners will face off on Saturday at approximately 12:45 p.m. in the state championship game.

IN PHOTOS: Cadott hosts Colfax in Division 4 girls basketball regional championship 2-25-23 Colfax at Cadott girls basketball 2-25-23 Colfax at Cadott girls basketball 2-25-23 Colfax at Cadott girls basketball 2-25-23 Colfax at Cadott girls basketball 2-25-23 Colfax at Cadott girls basketball 2-25-23 Colfax at Cadott girls basketball 2-25-23 Colfax at Cadott girls basketball 2-25-23 Colfax at Cadott girls basketball 2-25-23 Colfax at Cadott girls basketball 2-25-23 Colfax at Cadott girls basketball 2-25-23 Colfax at Cadott girls basketball 2-25-23 Colfax at Cadott girls basketball 2-25-23 Colfax at Cadott girls basketball 2-25-23 Colfax at Cadott girls basketball 2-25-23 Colfax at Cadott girls basketball 2-25-23 Colfax at Cadott girls basketball 2-25-23 Colfax at Cadott girls basketball 2-25-23 Colfax at Cadott girls basketball 2-25-23 Colfax at Cadott girls basketball 2-25-23 Colfax at Cadott girls basketball 2-25-23 Colfax at Cadott girls basketball 2-25-23 Colfax at Cadott girls basketball 2-25-23 Colfax at Cadott girls basketball 2-25-23 Colfax at Cadott girls basketball 2-25-23 Colfax at Cadott girls basketball 2-25-23 Colfax at Cadott girls basketball 2-25-23 Colfax at Cadott girls basketball 2-25-23 Colfax at Cadott girls basketball 2-25-23 Colfax at Cadott girls basketball 2-25-23 Colfax at Cadott girls basketball 2-25-23 Colfax at Cadott girls basketball 2-25-23 Colfax at Cadott girls basketball 2-25-23 Colfax at Cadott girls basketball 2-25-23 Colfax at Cadott girls basketball 2-25-23 Colfax at Cadott girls basketball 2-25-23 Colfax at Cadott girls basketball 2-25-23 Colfax at Cadott girls basketball 2-25-23 Colfax at Cadott girls basketball 2-25-23