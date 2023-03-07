It’s not how you start, but how you finish.

The Colfax girls basketball team is an example of that as the Vikings roll into the Division 4 state tournament after scoring a 39-37 victory over previously unbeaten Neillsville in Saturday’s sectional championship in Osseo. The Vikings (21-6) are the No. 3 seed in the Division 4 tournament and will face No. 2 Laconia (25-3) at approximately 8:45 p.m. on Thursday evening.

Winners of nine of its last 10 overall, Colfax didn’t start the team with the look of a state-bound squad. Junior McKenna Shipman entered the season as the lone Vikings player with significant varsity experience. Others like Jeanette Hydukovich, Molly Heidorn and Aynsley Olson saw varsity time a season ago, but those minutes have increased sharply this season.

The team was tested in the first half of the season with defeats to eventual conference champions Hudson, Elk Mound and Prairie Farm. Following a 59-52 loss at Altoona on Jan. 31 the Vikings were 12-5, but third-year head coach Courtney Sarauer and her father and assistant coach, Joe Doucette, felt things were starting to come together as the team entered the homestretch of the regular season.

It was a matter of continuing to get comfortable with the faster varsity pace and playing good defense that would determine how far the team could go.

“Dad and I were talking a month ago, and we knew talent wise we can play with anybody,” Sarauer said during a statewide media call on Sunday evening. “It’s just figuring out those little things.”

Starting with a 62-20 win over Spring Valley on Feb. 2, the Vikings have found another gear. The lone loss was a 59-56 defeat to eventual Dunn-St. Croix champion Elk Mound on Feb. 7. The team has been strong since the start of the postseason, especially defensively.

In Colfax’s last three playoff victories, the Vikings have held Cadott, Phillips and Neillsville — teams with a combined 69 wins this season — well under their respective season scoring averages. Colfax limited Cadott to a season-low 35 points in a 56-35 regional title win on Feb. 25 before earning a 67-56 overtime win against the Loggers in the sectional semifinals.

But the best defensive performance came on Saturday in holding Neillsville to just 12 points in the second half as the Vikings rallied for a come-from-behind win after trailing 25-18 at halftime.

“The lower score in the game, the better it is for us,” Sarauer said. “Our M.O. is defense and holding teams under their scoring average. It’s no secret that at times we struggle to put the ball in the basket, but our defense is kind of what keeps us in things.”

Sarauer credits the team’s only seniors Olson and Heidorn for leading the way on defense with Olson being matched up against the opponents’ best scorer.

Shipman has shouldered the scoring load this season with a team-high 16.9 points per game. The junior scored 31 points against Phillips and added 14 points and six rebounds versus Neillsville.

“Luckily for us we thought there were a ton of great teams in our sectional (and) that we were one of those great teams,” Sarauer said. “So (we’re) excited to come out on top. I feel like sometimes you need a little luck, the ball to bounce your way a little bit and I feel at the end of the season that it did.”

Colfax is back at state for the first time since 2013 when Doucette led the program to a Division 4 state runner-up finish. The Vikings also advanced to state in 1994 and 2008 with Sarauer scoring a team-high 13 points for Colfax in a 41-35 loss to Markesan in the 2008 Division 3 semifinals.

Laconia was the Division 4 state runner-up last year and is back after a 71-59 win over The Prairie School on Saturday. The winner will face either No. 1 Aquinas (27-1) or No. 4 Mishicot (21-6) in Saturday’s state championship game.

IN PHOTOS: Cadott hosts Colfax in Division 4 girls basketball regional championship 2-25-23 Colfax at Cadott girls basketball 2-25-23 Colfax at Cadott girls basketball 2-25-23 Colfax at Cadott girls basketball 2-25-23 Colfax at Cadott girls basketball 2-25-23 Colfax at Cadott girls basketball 2-25-23 Colfax at Cadott girls basketball 2-25-23 Colfax at Cadott girls basketball 2-25-23 Colfax at Cadott girls basketball 2-25-23 Colfax at Cadott girls basketball 2-25-23 Colfax at Cadott girls basketball 2-25-23 Colfax at Cadott girls basketball 2-25-23 Colfax at Cadott girls basketball 2-25-23 Colfax at Cadott girls basketball 2-25-23 Colfax at Cadott girls basketball 2-25-23 Colfax at Cadott girls basketball 2-25-23 Colfax at Cadott girls basketball 2-25-23 Colfax at Cadott girls basketball 2-25-23 Colfax at Cadott girls basketball 2-25-23 Colfax at Cadott girls basketball 2-25-23 Colfax at Cadott girls basketball 2-25-23 Colfax at Cadott girls basketball 2-25-23 Colfax at Cadott girls basketball 2-25-23 Colfax at Cadott girls basketball 2-25-23 Colfax at Cadott girls basketball 2-25-23 Colfax at Cadott girls basketball 2-25-23 Colfax at Cadott girls basketball 2-25-23 Colfax at Cadott girls basketball 2-25-23 Colfax at Cadott girls basketball 2-25-23 Colfax at Cadott girls basketball 2-25-23 Colfax at Cadott girls basketball 2-25-23 Colfax at Cadott girls basketball 2-25-23 Colfax at Cadott girls basketball 2-25-23 Colfax at Cadott girls basketball 2-25-23 Colfax at Cadott girls basketball 2-25-23 Colfax at Cadott girls basketball 2-25-23 Colfax at Cadott girls basketball 2-25-23 Colfax at Cadott girls basketball 2-25-23 Colfax at Cadott girls basketball 2-25-23