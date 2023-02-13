The Menomonie and Elk Mound girls basketball teams each earned No. 1 seeds in their respective half-sectionals for the upcoming playoffs.

The Mustangs (14-7) are a No. 1 seed in Division 2 and will open postseason play in the regional semifinals on Friday, Feb. 24 against the winner of the Feb. 21 quarterfinal matchup between No. 8 Hayward and No. 9 La Crosse Logan. Menomonie went 2-1 this past week with victories over Prescott (61-52) and Chippewa Falls (79-40) before a 48-38 loss at Eau Claire Memorial on Saturday. Mary Berg scored a team-high 17 points to lead the Mustangs against Chippewa Falls.

Elk Mound (21-1) has already wrapped up the Dunn-St. Croix Conference championship and is a No. 1 seed in Division 3 and will start the postseason in the semifinals against the winner of the quarterfinal contest between No. 9 Viroqua and No. 8 Stanley-Boyd. The Mounders clinched the league title with wins at Colfax (59-56) and Spring Valley (77-34). Tori Blaskowski led Elk Mound with 19 points and eight rebounds with Brooke Emery and Stella Rhude each adding eight points. Elli Schiszik and Rhude each finished with 16 points in Friday's win over the Cardinals, Chloe Dummer had 11 points and Lydia Levra scored 10 points.

Colfax (15-6) is a No. 3 seed for the Division 4 field and has a bye into the semifinals where the Vikings will host either No. 11 Cumberland or No. 6 Unity on Friday, Feb. 24. McKenna Shipman led the Vikings with 13 points against the Mounders, Ansley Olson had 12 points and seven rebounds and Jeanette Hydukovich had 10 points and nine rebounds. Colfax bounced back with a 40-32 win over Plum City/Elmwood on Friday as Shipman scored 16 points and pulled down eight rebounds and Kaysen Goodell scored 11 points and grabbed six steals.

Boyceville (7-14) will start the Division 4 postseason at home as a No. 8 seed in the regional quarterfinals against No. 9 Chetek-Weyerhaeuser with the victor advancing to the regional semifinals to face top-seeded Phillips. The Bulldogs lost to Plum City/Elmwood on Tuesday 35-28 and beat Glenwood City 44-10 on Friday. Hannah Dunn led Boyceville with 16 points in the loss.

Regional finals will take place on Saturday, Feb. 25 and will be hosted by better-seeded teams. All regional champions will advance to sectional semifinal play on Thursday, March 3 at neutral sites before sectional finals on Saturday, March 5 also take place on neutral sites. All sectional champions will advance to the state tournament on Thursday, March 9 through Saturday, March 11 at the Resch Center in Green Bay.

The postseason pairings were created by a computer formula from the WIAA for a second year in a row.

