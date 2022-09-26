Prep Girls Golf: Colfax/Elk Mound's Kongshaug first at CloverCroix Conference championships

Colfax/Elk Mound freshman Belle Kongshaug finished atop the season-long CloverCroix Conference girls golf charts on Thursday after taking first at the conference championships at Lake Hallie Golf Course.

Kongshaug was first after shooting an 83, one stroke in front of Osseo-Fairchild's Trinity Knudtson (84) at the top of the standings in the final meet of the regular season. Kongshaug finished in first place in all nine CloverCroix events during the regular season for the clean sweep in earning all-conference first team honors.

Josie Seehaver shot a 101 to take eighth and Gabi Amble and Selena Clickner each shot a 103 to tie for ninth as the other scoring golfers for Colfax/Elk Mound. As a team Colfax/Elk Mound finished second with a 390, trailing only Osseo-Fairchild (381) in the team standings at Thursday's meet. Colfax/Elk Mound (39.5) also finished second behind the Thunder (49) in the season-long team standings.

Clickner and Seehaver each earned second team all-conference accolades for their season-long play and Amble was an all-conference honorable mention.

Colfax/Elk Mound opens the Division 2 postseason on Wednesday with regionals at Pheasant Hills Golf Course in Hammond with top team and individual finishers advancing to next week's sectionals at Hidden Greens North in Solon Springs.