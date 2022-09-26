Prep Girls Golf: Menomonie sixth at Big Rivers Conference championships

The Menomonie girls golf team finished in sixth place on Wednesday at the Big Rivers Conference championships hosted at Lake Wissota Golf Course.

The Mustangs finished with a score of 424 to take sixth as Hudson (358) edged out New Richmond (359) for the top team spot.

Lexi Stokes led the way for the Mustangs by finishing with a 98, good for 15th place overall. Maddy Shea shot a 105 to finish 20th, Addi Sobota finished with a 110 to take 27th and Sienna Steinmetz carded a 111 to take 28th place.

New Richmond's Abbie Ritzer shot an 82 to earn medalist honors on the day, beating out Hudson's Olivia Grothaus and New Richmond's Kailey Stevens each at 85.

Menomonie opens the Division 1 postseason with regionals on Thursday at Mill Run Golf Course in Eau Claire. The top finishers individually and as a team move on to next week's sectionals at Troy Burne Golf Club in Hudson.