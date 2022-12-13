Prep Girls Hockey: Chippewa Falls/Menomonie seeking spark on offense

CHIPPEWA FALLS — Getting shots on goal hasn't been an issue so far this season for the Chippewa Falls/Menomonie girls hockey team.

But turning those shots into goals against good teams has been.

The Sabers peppered freshman Eau Claire Area goaltender Evie Pritzl with 28 shots but landed just one in the net as the Stars edged the Sabers 2-1 on Tuesday evening in a Big Rivers Conference battle at Chippewa Area Ice Arena.

Senior Addison Frenette scored the lone goal for Chippewa Falls/Menomonie (2-3, 0-2) with less than three minutes left in the second period to cut the deficit to one goal. But that would be the only offense for the Sabers as outshot the Stars 28-20 including a 6-2 advantage in the final period.

“We’re not taking advantage of our opportunities," Chippewa Falls/Menomonie coach Tony Menard said. "We look at today in the third period or last week (against Hudson) in the third period we had a lot of scoring chances and I think you start gripping the stick a little harder when you’re playing from behind and the last two games we have not helped ourselves out in that situation.”

Chippewa Falls/Menomonie has outshot its foes in two of its three losses, including a 32-14 advantage in last Tuesday's 4-2 loss at Hudson. The lack of offense hasn't been for a lack of talent, effort or opportunity. But regardless the Sabers have scored a combined four goals on their three defeats.

“We’re not clicking at the right time and its showing," Menard said. "These girls, you can tell it’s wearing on them. We want to be successful. We’ve got to find a way to come out and be ready from the drop of the puck.”

Pritzl did her part to keep the Sabers at bay with a strong showing. The freshman made nearly half of her stops in the first period as she denied all 13 shots she faced.

“I think a very, very important part of the team is your goaltending and your defensive play," Eau Claire Area coach Tom Bernhardt said. "We thought defensively we got buzzed a little bit but we did a pretty nice job of that initial save - Evie at times had to stop a couple more than just one – she made some big saves when we needed them and that’s what you need when you play a team as talented as Chippewa (Falls/Menomonie).”

The Stars (4-5, 1-0) struck first in the final minute of the opening period when Abby Karnitz took a breakout pass from Kate Roberts and moved up the ice and beat Sabers goaltender Kasandra Herr for a goal. Chippewa Falls/Menomonie has been outscored 4-1 in the first period of its three losses and Menard said the team needs to find a way to start stronger.

“We have a really strong team but when we get down or things get tough we have to find a way to try to all play in three phases – offensive zone, defensive zone, neutral zone – and it’s all got to start clicking at the same time," Menard said.

Eau Claire Area doubled its advantage less than four minutes into the second period when Victoria Kitelinger scored. The Sabers got one back late in the period when a pass from Paige Steinmetz ricocheted off a Stars stick right to Frenette and the senior beat Pritzl for her second goal of the year.

Chippewa Falls/Menomonie hurt itself with five penalties, compared to none by the Stars, with two soon after Frenette's goal.

“You’ve got to create your own luck sometimes and luck comes from everything that you do not just in the game but in practice and your day-to-day stuff," Menard said.

The Sabers scored a combined 15 goals in victories over rebuilding Northland Pines and Northern Edge at the start of the month but Menard knows better efforts will be needed for the team to earn victories against many of the tough teams Chippewa Falls/Menomonie has on its schedule.

The Sabers return to action on Thursday at Wisconsin Valley Union before games next week against Medford (Dec. 19), Hayward (Dec. 20) and Western Wisconsin (Dec. 22).

“It’s a long season," Menard said. "But you don’t want to keep saying it’s a long season and it comes to the end of January and you’re in the same spot. So gotta find a way to win, especially get a good win against a good opponent.”

