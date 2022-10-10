Prep Girls Tennis Division 1 Sectionals: Menomonie's Wheeler, Luzinski onto state and Gilbertson ends season with title

The Menomonie girls tennis team's top doubles team is onto state while several other Mustangs ended the season with strong efforts at last week's Division 1 sectionals in Eau Claire.

The No. 1 doubles team of Anna Wheeler and Jaycie Luzinski are onto state after receiving a special exemption following a tight defeat at sub-sectionals to the Eau Claire North team of Morgan Presler and Leah Nelson (4-6, 6-4, 7-10).

Wheeler and Luzinski (22-7 on the season) will face off against the Middleton team of Ashley Andler and Ami Li (19-7) in the opening round of the state doubles tournament on Thursday at 2:30 p.m. at Nielsen Stadium in Madison.

Menomonie junior Aleigha Gilbertson ended her season on a strong note, finishing in first place at No. 3 singles at sectionals. Gilbertson defeated Marshfield's Sonia Dissanayaka (6-1, 6-0) and Hudson's Anna Runck (6-2, 6-4) to take the top spot. At sub-sectionals Gilbertson earned a 6-0, 6-0 win over Chippewa Falls' Kam Glamann. The top-finishing No. 3 singles player does not advance to state.

No. 1 singles Tali Swaenepoel fell in her sub-sectional opener to Eau Claire North's Miah Nelson (2-6, 6-7(3)), No. 2 singles Amy Liu won her sub-sectional opener against River Falls' Ella Peters (7-5, 6-4) before falling to Hudson's Grace Diedrich (2-6, 2-6) and No. 4 singles Sam Jacobsen earned a win over Eau Claire North's Isabelle Rabideaux (6-4, 6-0) before falling to Hudson's Cally Burgraff (1-6, 2-6).

The No. 2 doubles team of Isa Gamez and Lily Hastings lost their sub-sectional opener to the Eau Claire North team of Alyssa Dayton and Gretel Elvig (2-6, 6-4, 6-10) and the No. 3 team of Emma Dean and Anissa Hoyt lost to New Richmond's Rylea Davis and Gracie Gray (2-6, 6-4, 4-10).