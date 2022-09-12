Prep Girls Tennis: Menomonie earns Big Rivers wins over Chippewa Falls, Eau Claire North

The Menomonie girls tennis team earned a pair of Big Rivers Conference dual victories this past week, defeating Chippewa Falls and Eau Claire North.

The Mustangs started the week with a 7-0 win at Chippewa Falls on Tuesday. No. 1 Tali Swaenepoel, No. 2 Amy Liu, No. 3 Aleigha Gilbertson and No. 4 Lauren Rudiger each won their singles matchups 6-0, 6-0. The No. 1 doubles team of Jaycie Luzinski and Anna Wheeler was victorious 6-1, 6-0, the No. 2 team of Lily Hastings and Isa Gamez won 6-1, 6-2 and the No. 3 team of Hannah White and Sam Jacobsen earned a 6-1, 6-1 win against the Cardinals.

The singles players were strong again one day later as the Mustangs picked up a 5-2 victory over the Huskies. Swaenepoel (4-6, 6-0, 6-1), Liu (6-0, 6-0), Gilbertson (6-2, 6-3) and Rudiger (6-3, 6-3) were each winners in singles action and the No. 3 team of Jacobsen and White overcame a tough loss in set one for a victory (6-7 (5), 6-4, 6-3).

Following a Big Rivers dual at home against Eau Claire Memorial on Tuesday, the Mustangs are at River Falls on Thursday before hosting Hudson on Sept. 20. The Big Rivers Conference tournament takes place on Sept. 27 before a dual at Altoona on Sept. 29 closes the regular season. The postseason begins with sub-sectionals on Oct. 3 in Eau Claire.