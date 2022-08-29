Prep Girls Tennis: Menomonie off to strong start to season

The Menomonie girls tennis team is off to a strong start to the season, opening with a 17-1 record after strong efforts this past week.

The Mustangs started Big Rivers play with a 7-0 win in Rice Lake and won three matches on the first day of a home 7-team tournament on Friday before Saturday's action was rained out.

Singles competitors Tali Swaenepoel (No. 1), Amy Liu (No. 2), Aleigha Gilbertson (No. 3) and Lauren Rudiger (No. 4) and doubles teams Jaycie Luzinski and Anna Wheeler (No. 1), Isa Gamez and Lily Hastings (No. 2) and Sam Jacobsen and Hannah White (No. 3) were all victorious in straight sets against the Warriors. Rice Lake provided a team meal after the match in honor of Wendy Hastings, the late Menomonie coach who passed away in the spring from uterine cancer.

Menomonie came back to win its three dual matches on Friday before Saturday's action was rained out. The Mustangs earned 4-3 victories over Winona (Minn.) and Hudson and a 7-0 triumph against Holmen. Rudiger (No. 4 singles), and the doubles teams of Luzinski/Wheeler (No. 1), Gamez/Hastings (No. 2) and Jacobsen/White (No. 3) were each victorious in straight sets against Winona. The Mustangs scored a singles sweep against the Raiders as Swaenepoel (No. 1), Liu (No. 2), Gilbertson (No. 3) and Rudiger (No. 4) all won in straight sets.

Against the Vikings the Mustangs won all seven matches with victories by singles Swaenepoel (No. 1), Liu (No. 2), Emma Dean (No. 3) and Rudiger (No. 4) and the doubles duos of Luzinski/Wheeler (No. 1), Gamez/Hastings (No. 2) and Jacobsen/White (No. 3).

After hosting Eau Claire North on Tuesday, the Mustangs play at New Richmond on Friday.