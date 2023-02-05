The creation of the Bloomer/Colfax gymnastics program was a journey spread over multiple years with an end result some didn't think would ever happen.

This winter marks the first season for the co-op, which has 15 athletes across all four grades between the two schools.

There has been interest in establishing a gymnastics program for a number of years. Junior Lauren Ruff said many of the athletes reached out to school administration since middle school about the possibility of creating a team. Bloomer/Colfax head coach McKayla Geissler's mother Shanna McMullin owns Phoenix Gymnastics in Bloomer, a gym where many of this year's athletes first learned the sport in their younger years. That combination helped establish an interest that ultimately led to the school creating and co-oping a program starting this season.

“A lot of our seniors have been in club for years or they retired and now they’re back because they want to represent their school," Geissler said. "So they’re just so excited to get out and have fun and do something they love for their school.”

Ruff was one of those athletes who returned to the sport, spending last summer reintroducing herself to the gymnastics rule book to see what skills are worth in point values as well as bonuses that can go with competitions.

“We have a very small club in Bloomer and a lot of the girls that are competing, a lot of the seniors came back from six years of retirement just to do it, just to be a part of it," Ruff said. "I’m really happy that I get to compete with these girls that I grew up competing with again. It’s just a really fun experience.”

The team has six total seniors with Taylor Revoir, Cicely Kiecker, Jensyn Skaar, Jazmin Wensel, Maya Larson and Karley Rada along with solid numbers in the lower grades.

Bloomer/Colfax opened a new era in early December with a competition in La Crosse and has traveled around the state to compete. The team will not have a home meet this year with Monday's event against Chi-Hi/McDonell in Chippewa Falls operating as a de facto home game for the team. Bloomer/Colfax fans turned out in great numbers to cheer their team on.

“It was really fun,” sophomore Celina Hess said of the fans.

“It’s nice to know we have a really big supporting group,” Revoir added.

Junior Olivia Price and Revoir were fourth and fifth all-around, respectively, with Revoir finishing third on the balance beam to lead the team. Geissler said the team has improved its cumulative team score by nearly 10 points since the start of the season. But success for the first-year program isn't wrapped up solely into points or places. Geissler pointed to Hess taking a score on a vault the sophomore had been practicing since before the season began. Hess threw it at the meet and she was given a zero before it wasn't landed, but that effort was still important for her and the team. Geissler also said freshman Lexi Frank started the season not wanting to jump to the high bar in the uneven bars but has progressed so much since then.

“High scores are just kind of a bonus for us right now," Ruff said. "We’re just here to have fun, be together, compete together.”

Bloomer/Colfax still has two regular season competitions to go — the first taking place next Saturday in Ashland before competing at Menomonie on Feb. 14. The team starts the Division 2 postseason with sectionals in Antigo on Friday, Feb. 24 with the opportunity to advance to the state championships on March 3-4 in Wisconsin Rapids.

“We’re just having that journey together, figuring it out all together because nobody really knows what they’re doing," Ruff said. "We’re just all here to have fun this first year.”

The opportunity to represent the school is something Ruff and others didn't think they would ever see with gymnastics. Now it's a popular topic for Ruff and the other athletes with friends while talking in the high school halls between class.

“We think it’s really cool that we’re the first team Bloomer’s ever had and everyone’s going to remember that we were on the first team," Ruff said. "So that’s really cool.”

Roster Seniors—Taylor Revoir, Cicely Kiecker, Jensyn Skaar, Jazmin Wensel, Maya Larson, Karley Rada. Juniors—Lauren Ruff, Olivia Price, Kayden McElroy. Sophomore—Ella Nelson, Celina Hess, Adisyn Hassemer, Abby Hebert. Freshmen—Trina Pyka, Lexi Frank.

