Prep Track and Field Division 1 State: Menomonie's Jacobsen works her way up to third in the 3,200-meter run

LA CROSSE — Isabella Jacobsen resisted the urge to go fast.
Until it was the right time to do so.
The Menomonie junior worked her way up through the pack to take third place in the Division 1 3,200-meter run for the Mustangs on Saturday at the WIAA State Track and Field Championships at Veterans Memorial Stadium in La Crosse.
Jacobsen finished the race with a time of 10 minutes, 57.93 seconds as Middleton's Lauren Pansegrau won the race in 10:21.60 and Onalaska's Kora Malecek was second at 10:29.33.
“This is awesome," Jacobsen said after the race. "I’ve never done anything like this. This is a really cool, new experience and I’m really happy how it went.”
The junior resisted the urge to start the race quickly as many others did and instead focused on running her race as she wanted to have plenty kick left for the closing laps. Jacobsen was 13th after the second lap and 11th after lap five but closed with a flurry as she passed four runners on lap six, two on lap seven and two more on the final circuit to earn the strong podium finish.
“I think a lot of that had to do with running my race and not going out too fast," Jacobsen said of her strong close to the race.
Jacobsen's fastest lap of the race was her last one, a 1:15.05 which was more than three seconds better than any other lap she took. A second-place finish at sectionals advanced Jacobsen to state and Wednesday's performance was an improvement on her sectional time of 11:13.81.
Last fall, Jacobsen finished 10th individually at the Division 1 state cross country championships as the Menomonie girls team was eighth.
Senior Patrick Schwartz put together a strong effort in the boys 800 by taking eighth place with a time of 1:57.13, taking first in the first of two heat races. His effort from the race of slower qualifiers was almost strong enough to earn a podium spot as Arrowhead junior Charlie Wesley finished sixth at 1:56.53 and Hartford Union's Cael Schoemann won the race in 1:53.85.
Sophomore Jayden Williams tied for 13th place in the high jump, clearing 5-feet, 10-inches on his second attempt before bowing out after three unsuccessful leaps at six feet. Waukesha West's Nathan Andringa won the event at 6-6.
Senior William Ockler was 15th in the 200 preliminaries at 22.79 seconds with Mukwonago's Greyton Gannon earning the final finals transfer spot at 22.66. Oshkosh West's Sam Blaskowski won the 200 title in 22.22.
Junior Alexis Anderson did not register a height in the pole vault, one of five vaulters with three unsuccessful attempts at 10 feet. Arrowhead's Julia Moore won the championship at 12-8.
Muskego and D.C. Everest tied for first in the girls team scoring at 46 points while Arrowhead dominated the boys team championship race with 66 points as Oshkosh West was second at 38.
Photos: WIAA Division 1 State Track and Field Championships 6-26-21
WIAA Division 1 State Track and Field Championships 6-26-21
WIAA Division 1 State Track and Field Championships 6-26-21
WIAA Division 1 State Track and Field Championships 6-26-21
WIAA Division 1 State Track and Field Championships 6-26-21
WIAA Division 1 State Track and Field Championships 6-26-21
WIAA Division 1 State Track and Field Championships 6-26-21
WIAA Division 1 State Track and Field Championships 6-26-21
WIAA Division 1 State Track and Field Championships 6-26-21
WIAA Division 1 State Track and Field Championships 6-26-21
WIAA Division 1 State Track and Field Championships 6-26-21
WIAA Division 1 State Track and Field Championships 6-26-21
WIAA Division 1 State Track and Field Championships 6-26-21
WIAA Division 1 State Track and Field Championships 6-26-21
WIAA Division 1 State Track and Field Championships 6-26-21
WIAA Division 1 State Track and Field Championships 6-26-21
WIAA Division 1 State Track and Field Championships 6-26-21
WIAA Division 1 State Track and Field Championships 6-26-21
WIAA Division 1 State Track and Field Championships 6-26-21
WIAA Division 1 State Track and Field Championships 6-26-21
WIAA Division 1 State Track and Field Championships 6-26-21
WIAA Division 1 State Track and Field Championships 6-26-21
WIAA Division 1 State Track and Field Championships 6-26-21
WIAA Division 1 State Track and Field Championships 6-26-21
WIAA Division 1 State Track and Field Championships 6-26-21
WIAA Division 1 State Track and Field Championships 6-26-21
WIAA Division 1 State Track and Field Championships 6-26-21
WIAA Division 1 State Track and Field Championships 6-26-21
WIAA Division 1 State Track and Field Championships 6-26-21
WIAA Division 1 State Track and Field Championships 6-26-21
WIAA Division 1 State Track and Field Championships 6-26-21
WIAA Division 1 State Track and Field Championships 6-26-21
WIAA Division 1 State Track and Field Championships 6-26-21
WIAA Division 1 State Track and Field Championships 6-26-21
WIAA Division 1 State Track and Field Championships 6-26-21
WIAA Division 1 State Track and Field Championships 6-26-21
WIAA Division 1 State Track and Field Championships 6-26-21
WIAA Division 1 State Track and Field Championships 6-26-21
WIAA Division 1 State Track and Field Championships 6-26-21
WIAA Division 1 State Track and Field Championships 6-26-21
WIAA Division 1 State Track and Field Championships 6-26-21
In this Series
WIAA state track and field meet in La Crosse: Full coverage here
-
WIAA state track and field: Championship day for Onalaska girls
-
In Photos: WIAA State Track & Field Championships, Division 1
-
WIAA state track and field: Onalaska's Peterson wins 110 hurdle title
- 32 updates