Prep Track and Field Division 1 State: Menomonie's Williams earns three podium finishing including runner-up in triple jump

LA CROSSE — Jayden Williams admits to being a bit overwhelmed in his first appearance at the WIAA state track and field meet last season.

But the Menomonie junior returned this year with a vengeance as he earned three Division 1 podium finishes led by a runner-up in the triple jump at the two-day meet at Veterans Memorial Stadium on Friday and Saturday.

Williams' best performance of the weekend was his last as he jumped 45 feet, 10 inches on Saturday to finish second to La Crosse Central's Bennett Fried (46-9.5) out of the 24-athlete field.

“It was really good competition out there," Williams said Saturday. "The weather I feel like that took a big toll on it but I had to gut it out because I’ve been jumping in weather all year.”

Friday offered sunny skies with temperatures in the lows 70s before overcast clouds, cooler temps and the occasional shower rolled in on Saturday. Williams' best jump of the competition was his first as leaped with the third and final flight of prelims and grabbed the early lead until Fried's top jump came on his second time through.

It was on Friday where Williams started the weekend by taking third in the high jump and fourth in the long jump. Racine Park's Emmanuel Johnson, Waukesha South's Tyran Cook and Williams were the final three standing in the triple jump after the rest of the field was eliminated after failing to clear the bar at 6-6. Earlier in the competition Williams was down to his final attempt at 6-4 before coming through to clear the bar and stay alive.

“The nerves are definitely real," Williams said of that jump. "I knew I had to step it up because I’ve definitely done the jump before and I knew I could do it. I just stepped up and hit it.”

Johnson, Cook and Williams went on to clear the bar through 6-9 before each were eliminated. Williams finished third by virtue of having more missed jumps throughout competition and Johnson beat out Cook for the title.

Williams tied for 13th place in the high jump at state a season ago at 5-9.

“It was a lot of mental, a lot of nerves that came out," Williams said. "I was kind of intimidated by the other kids that were here last year too and how last year went. I was just having really bad flashbacks.”

But Williams powered through with three strong performances. He capped his first day by taking fourth in the long jump with a best leap of 22-7.5 which like his triple jump performance a day later came on his first jump of competition. Menomonee Falls senior Evan Redding (23-3) edged out Fried (23-2.25) for first place in the long jump.

Now with three podium finishes under his belt and another year left, Williams said he would focus in the offseason on continuing to build strength and improve his vertical leap as he looks to climb the final few rungs to the top of the state standings.

Jacobsen second in 3,200

Menomonie senior Isabella Jacobsen capped her prep career by taking second place in the girls 3,200 on Friday afternoon.

Jacobsen finished in a time of 10 minutes, 36:57 seconds as Middleton's Zaira Malloy-Salgado mounted a charge in the final mile of the race to go from ninth to first to win in 10:32.25.

The University of Wisconsin signee Jacobsen improved on the school record in the 3,200 she had already established earlier this year. Jacobsen said her gameplan was to log laps in the 1:20 range and she did just that before gaining two spots on the final lap to move from fourth to second with a final-lap split of 1:14.26.

Jacobsen improved on her third-place finish in the event from a season ago at state.

“It’s great to run here,” Jacobsen said, “and I love this place and I love the bluffs.”

Jacobsen finished just off the podium on Saturday by taking seventh in the 1,600 in 5:02.88 in a frantic finish where second through seventh were separated by just over two seconds. Monona Grove freshman Mackenzie Babcock won the race in 4:56.76 with Merrill's Elizabeth Schmidt third in 5:00.82.

Hildebrandt 15th in discus

Menomonie senior Max Hildebrandt finished 15th in the discus for the Mustangs.

Hildebrandt's top toss of Saturday's competition was a throw of 141 feet. Hortonville's Ben Smith won the state championship with his throw of 179-3.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.