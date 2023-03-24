The Menomonie track and field team earned three event victories and had a number of strong finishes at Friday's Large Schools Northern Badger Classic hosted by UW-Stout.

Jayden Williams earned two of the three victories as he won the high and long jump events. Williams leaped to a victory in the high jump with a height of 6-feet, 6-inches to edge out New Richmond's Mason Hughes (6-4) for the top spot. The senior also won the long jump with a leap of 20-6 to beat out Rochester Mayo (Minn.)'s Carter Holcomb who had a best effort of 20-4.

Connor Norby also scored a victory for the Mustangs as he won the 3,200-meter run in 10 minutes, 40.33 seconds to beat out Holmen's Ethan Archer (10:46.35) at the front.

Brooklyn Hoff was third in the 1,600 in 5:30.16 and Kody Kazmarek finished fourth in the shot put with a best throw of 46-10. Delaney Untz tied for fourth in the high jump and Kierston Coss was eighth.

Nolan Bien was seventh in the 55 hurdles while Anna Imsande and Sarah Palmer were seventh and 10th, respectively, in the 3,200. The boys 1,600 relay team of Carter Davis, Bien, Caleb Schneider and Cody Pomasl came home in 10th place.

The Menomonie boys were fourth in team scoring with 50 points, one point behind New Richmond (51) in third as Rochester Mayo (67.5) edged D.C. Everest (65.5) at the top. On the girls side the Mustangs were 15th (13.5) as Osceola (73) and Amery (61) claimed first and second, respectively.

