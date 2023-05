RICE LAKE — Menomonie senior Jayden Williams won three Big Rivers Conference championships on Monday while the Mustangs took home four titles as a team.

Williams won the high jump with a height of 6-feet, 2-inches with teammate Jaevon Berg in third (5-10), took first in the long jump with a top leap of 21-2.5 with teammate David Brown third (19-10) and was victorious in the triple jump with a best jump of 44-2 with Berg sixth.

Dylan Norby and Brown were strong in the pole vault after taking second and third, respectively, and Cody Pomasl was third in the 300 hurdles with a time of 43.48 seconds with Nolan Bien fifth. The 400 relay team of Jack Drout, Ray Pember, Kellan Aure and Steele Schaefer finished third while Grant Burns took fourth in the 3,200 and Bien was fourth in the 110 hurdles.

Three Menomonie boys relays finished fifth — the 800 and 1,600 teams of Drout, Pember, Aure and Schafer and the 3,200 team of Carter Davis, Peter Cimino, Caleb Schneider and Burns. Connor Norby was sixth in the 800 and seventh in the 1,600.

Menomonie finished fourth as a team in a spirited race for the top spot with 105 points. Chippewa Falls (111) edged Eau Claire Memorial and New Richmond (107) and the Mustangs for first place.

Brooklyn Hoff earned a victory for the girls team as she won the 3,200 in 11:46.01 with teammate Kyah Barnhart eighth. Isabel Sorensen was third in the 100 hurdles with Emmalee Rockwell seventh, Sierra Spiess was fourth in the discus, Kierston Coss and Delaney Untz were fifth and eighth, respectively, in the high jump while the 1,600 relay team of Sorensen, Rachel Riepl, Madison Lehman and Meghan Prochnow and 3,200 relay of Barnhardt, Danica Holcomb, Lehman and Hoff were each fourth.

Anika Schoenberger and Anna Imsande finished 5-6 in the 1,600 and Yabe Burns and Sorensen finished seventh and eighth, respectively, in the triple jump.

Menomonie was sixth as a team with 56.5 points as Chippewa Falls (154.5) beat out Rice Lake (141) for the girls title.

Following Division 1 regionals on Monday, May 22 in Hudson top advancers move onto sectionals on Thursday, May 25 at D.C. Everest.

