Prep Track and Field Sectional Roundup: Colfax's Heidorn, Hydukovich win Division 3 sectional titles at home

COLFAX — Colfax junior Molly Heidorn used a late sprint to outrun Chequamegon's Autumn Michalski to win the girls 3,200-meter run on Thursday at Division 3 track and field sectionals hosted by the Vikings.

Heidorn and Jeanette Hydukovich each won events and advanced to state in two individual events with Heidorn also a part of the state-qualifying girls 3,200 relay team.

The junior Heidorn won the two-mile race with a time of 11 minutes, 49.39 seconds to edge Michalski (11:50.07) and Durand's Lauren Peterson (11:51.44) at the front of the pack. Heidorn took second to Michalski in the 1,600 in 5:26.09 as the Chequamegon sophomore won in 5:22.79. Heidorn, Jasmine Best, Kaysen Goodell and Hannah Peterson were third for Colfax in the girls 3,200 in 10:16.38 to punch their ticket to state.

Hydukovich moved on in both throw events after winning the discus with a top toss of 118-feet, 01-inch and taking third in the shot put with a best throw of 36-7.5. Nathan Hydukovich is state bound in the 400 after taking third with a time of 50.70 and Alex Swanson finished fourth in the discus with a best throw of 135-07 to earn the final transfer spot.

Thomas Drees was fifth in the shot put, Nick Jensen finished ninth in the discus and Kennedy Shane came home 10th in the shot put as a part of a strong contingent of Vikings throwers. The boys 3,200 relay team of Ryan Albricht, Theo Hovde, Ashton Yarrington and Nathan Hydukovich finished ninth, Goodell was 11th in the 800 and Ava Sedivy finished 15th in the 200.

Two Boyceville athletes are moving on to La Crosse as Haylie Rasmussen finished second in the high jump (5-1) and Caden Wold was third in the long jump (20-8.25). Abbygail Schlough just missed out after taking fifth in the pole vault, Peter Wheeldon was sixth in the 400 and 15th in the 300 hurdles, Rasmussen finished 10th in the triple jump, the girls 1,600 relay team of Lauren Becker, Jaden Stevens, Rasmussen and Shiloh Wheeldon was 10th and Stevens took 11th in the 400.

Division 1

Menomonie's Williams wins three

At Marshfield, Jayden Williams put forth a spectacular day for the Mustangs in winning three sectional titles.

Williams won the long jump with a top leap of 22-10, high jump at a height of 6-9 and the triple jump with a best effort of 45-6.25 to advance to state in all three events. Isabella Jacobsen won the 3,200 in 10:51.57 and was second in the 1,600 in 4:59.42 to advance. Max Hildebrandt is the other Mustang to move onto La Crosse after he finished third in the discus with a toss of 146-09.

Gabe Tronnier was fourth in both the 110 and 300 hurdles and Emma Mommsen was fourth in the high jump. Alexis Anderson was fifth in the girls pole vault while David Brown took fifth in the boys pole vault with Dylan Norby sixth and Josh Boyette not registering a height. Boyette was also fifth in the long jump. Jude Ogden came home sixth in the 800 while two relays were seventh — the girls 3,200 team of Julia Skorczewski, Madison Lehman, Anika Schoenberger and Helen Chen and the boys 400 team of Brooks Brewer, Parker Schultz, Ray Pember and Steele Schaefer. Brewer, Schultz, Pember and Schaefer also teamed up to take eighth in the 800 while the 1,600 girls team of Skorczewski, Madeline Palmer, Brooklyn Hoff and Mommsen was also eighth.

Division 2

Elk Mound boys 3,200 relay advances

At Rice Lake, the Elk Mound boys 3,200 relay team edged out Bloomer for the final state-qualifying position.

The team of Cason Pederson, Trae Schaefer, Ian Hazen and Aiden Schiferl took fourth in 8:22.80, .04 seconds in front of Bloomer for the final advancement spot.

Lydia Levra (400) and Korbin Verdon (200) were sixth in their respective events, Ian Hazen took seventh in the 1,600, Aleya Hadenfeldt finished eighth in the 100 and Verdon was also ninth in the 100. The boys 800 relay team of Pederson, Verdon, AJ Miller and Carson Streifel finished 10th and the girls 400 team of Anna Roder, Hadenfeldt, Levra and Allie Roder was 11th. Schiferl (3,200) and Grandt Mueller (high jump) were also 11th while Marley King (800) and Mueller (110 hurdles) were 12th in their respective events.

Kate Mohr came home 13th in the 100 hurdles and the boys 400 relay team of Miller, Alex Woodford, Cooper Reese and Streifel was also 13th. The boys 1,600 relay group of Miller, Pederson, Tyler Gagner and Lucas Hanson finished 14th and Schaefer finished 16th in the 800.

