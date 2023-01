Prep Wrestling: Bloomer/Colfax wrestling strong at home quad, New Richmond invite

The Bloomer/Colfax wrestling team piled up wins at a pair of events this week.

Saturday at the New Richmond invite Ethan Rubenzer went 5-0 at 170 pounds to win the title.

Rubenzer was dominant in his weight class as the senior won all five matches by pinfall, four coming in the first period. He capped his day with a pin win over Osceola's Tanner Viebrock in 1:56.

Drew Ryder (106), Ayden Anderson (113) and Theo Hovde (120) each finished in third place as Hovde won four of his five matches and Ryder and Anderson were each 3-2.

Samy Espinal took sixth at 220 as the Raptors were ninth in team scoring at 128.5 points with Burnsville (Minn.) winning with 266.

Two days prior, the Raptors hosted a Cloverbelt Conference quad against Stanley-Boyd, McDonell and Neillsville/Greenwood/Loyal in Colfax.

The senior Rubenzer earned pinfall wins over McDonell’s Jonah Christopherson and Stanley-Boyd’s Dylan Seichter while defeating Neillsville/Greenwood/Loyal’s Dane Luchterhand by a 1-0 decision.

Brison Tuschl, Brok McCann, Sami Espinal and Rubenzer are the seniors for this year’s Raptor team.

Espinal won two of his three matches on the night with pins, and Tuschl picked up a forfeit win over McDonell as a part of the team’s night. Bloomer/Colfax bested McDonell 60-0 as Kendra Hamman, Espinal and Rubenzer earned first period pins and Drew Ryder, Aiden Anderson, Theo Hovde, Tuscl, Jacob LaGesse, James McElroy and Carson Zwiefelhofer earned forfeit wins. The Raptors lost their other two duals to Neillsville/Greenwood/Loyal (42-33) and Stanley-Boyd (57-18). Ryder, Anderson, Hovde and LaGesse earned forfeits against Neillsville/Greenwood/Loyal while Ryder and Anderson were also victorious via forfeit against the Orioles.