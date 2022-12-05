Prep Wrestling: Hudson edges Menomonie in tiebreaker to open Big Rivers action

The Menomonie wrestling team started the season on Thursday with a 37-36 defeat to Hudson by tiebreaker in its Big Rivers Conference opener in Menomonie.

The Mustangs and Raiders split their 14 matchups and were tied after the matches before a tiebreaker gave the win to Hudson.

Cody Kwak (285 pounds), Bailey Casey (106), John Whitwam (126), Luke Pember (138) and Kellan Aure (145) were each victorious by pinfall.Kwak, Pember and Aure picked up their pins in the first period and Bailey Casey and Whitwam won their matches in the third period.

Jacob Anderson started the night with an 9-4 decision victory at 152 over Riley Seltzner and Brayten Casey won his 120 meeting over Austin Krenz by a 10-5 decision.

Hudson also won five matches by pinfall and two more by decision.

Menomonie is back in action with a Big Rivers dual at Rice Lake on Thursday before competing at the Husky Invitational hosted by Eau Claire North on Saturday. The Mustangs close out the month by hosting the Huskies for a Big Rivers dual on Thursday, Dec. 15 and competing at a tournament in Fond du Lac on Dec. 17 before competing at the Northern Badger Classic in River Falls on Dec. 29-30.

In January the Mustangs will host two home events with a Big Rivers dual against Eau Claire Memorial on Jan. 19 for senior/alumni night and a tournament on Jan. 27.