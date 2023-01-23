Prep Wrestling: Menomonie bests Eau Claire North, finishes sixth at East Ridge Ruckus

The Menomonie wrestling team picked up a Big Rivers dual victory before a strong effort at the East Ridge Ruckus during this past week of action on the mat.

The Mustangs started the week with a dominant 71-0 dual win over Eau Claire North on Tuesday in Menomonie. Bryce Shepard (195 pounds), Cody Kwak (220), Andrew Schaefer (285), Bailey Casey (106), Luke Pember (138) and Kellan Aure (145) each earned pinfall wins in their respective matches. Jacob Anderson (152) was victorious by a technical fall while Brady Thompson (182), Kolyn Wolf (132), Walker Ferguson (160) and Steele Schaefer (170) were each winners by decision.

Gabe Henderson (113), Brayten Casey (120) and John Whitwam (126) were winners by forfeit.

Following that victory the Mustangs traveled to Woodbury, Minn. on Saturday to compete in the East Ridge Ruckus tournament where Menomonie finished sixth as a team.

Brayten Casey and Aure led the charge for the team at the tourney by finishing second place in their respective weight classes. Casey came home second at 113 with wins by pinfall and major decision advancing him to the finals where he fell by 8-6 decision to Waconia's Carter Katherman. Aure used a pinfall, technical fall and decision win to move to the title matchup at 138 before he was bested by a 14-6 decision versus St. Francis' Tyson Charmoli.

Kwak and Schaefer fared well in the heavyweight classes taking second and third at 220 and 285, respectively. Kwak was his first two matches by pinfall before a 5-4 decision defeat in the semis to Lakeville North's Antonio Menard. Kwak came back to secure a pinfall in the third-place match. Schaefer earned a pin in his first match and overcame a loss by 7-0 decision to Chaska-Chan's Prentiss Derrick in the semis to take third with a pin win.

Wolf was fourth at 126 with wins in his first two matches while Bailey Casey (106), Schaefer (170) and Thompson (182) each finished sixth.

As a team the Mustangs finished with 122.5 points with Waconia winning the team crown with 239.5.