Prep Wrestling: Menomonie wins Cadott invitational team championship

The Cadott wrestling team crowned four champions on the way to a team title on Saturday at the Cadott invitational.

Bailey Casey, Kellan Aure, Brady Thompson and Cody Kwak won their respective weight classes with many other strong efforts leading the Mustangs to a team championship with 562 points, beating out Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau (485) and Glenwood City (475).

Casey (17-3) won his three matches at 106 pounds with two by decision including a 10-6 win over Glenwood City's Landon Obermueller in the championship match. Aure (19-1) pinned his way to the 138 crown with three wins, capped by besting Glenwood City's Gabe Knops in the title match. Thompson (17-7) picked up one pin, one major decision and a 3-1 decision over G-E-T/Melrose-Mindoro's Mitch Berg to take first place at 182. Kwak (14-2) picked up two pins and a decision with his second pin coming in the 220 championship match over G-E-T/Melrose-Mindoro's Braydon Lockington.

Brayten Casey and Bryce Shepard were each second place. Casey (18-2) was the runner-up at 113 as he pinned his way to the finals with three wins before being edged in a 3-2 decision by Glenwood City's Wyatt Unser. Shepard (15-7) pinned two wrestlers to advance to the 195 finals before falling by injury forfeit to Regis/Altoona's Brayden Albee.

Ray Pember (17-6) was third at 160 as he won three of his four matches, overcoming a semifinal loss to pin New Lisbon's Dylan O'Brien for third. Steele Schaefer (12-10) took third at 170 as he battled back from semifinal defeat to pin G-E-T/Melrose/Mindoro's Calvin Davis for third.

Kolyn Wolf (13-10) was fourth at 126, as was Luke Pember (7-4) at 138 and Jacob Anderson (8-9) at 145. Ben Helminski (3-1) was fifth at 195.

Two days prior the Mustangs earned a 55-19 Big Rivers dual victory over New Richmond.

Brayten Casey, Aure, Schaefer, Kwak and Andrew Schaefer each picked up pin wins over the Tigers. Ray Pember, Thompson and Shepard earned forfeit wins, Bailey Casey picked up an 11-3 major decision and Walker Ferguson scored a 5-4 decision win.

After a Tuesday dual at Chippewa Falls, the Mustangs compete in a invitational on Saturday at River Valley (Minn.) before hosting Eau Claire North on Jan. 17.

