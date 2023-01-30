Prep Wrestling: Menomonie's Aure reaches 100 career wins as team wins Whitetail Shootout

The Menomonie wrestling team won its home Whitetail Shootout team championship on Friday as one of its wrestlers reached an important milestone.

Kellan Aure reached 100 wins for his career as the Mustangs took the top team spot with wins over Mondovi (72-9), Osceola (67-7), Wausau West (47-19) and Baldwin-Woodville (33-33, via tiebreaker).

Aure went 4-0 on the day with three pinfall victories and one forfeit at 145 pounds in a memorable performance for the defending Division 1 state runner-up at 132. Bailey Casey (106), Kolyn Wolf (132) and Cody Kwak (220) were also each unbeaten with four wins while Bryce Shepard (3-0) and Ben Helminski (1-0) teamed up to go 4-0 for the Mustangs at 195 with all pin wins.

Brayten Casey (113 and 120), Luke Pember (138), Brady Thompson (182) and Andrew Schaefer (285) were 3-1 on the day while Jacob Anderson (152) won two of his three matches. Gabe Henderson (113 and 120) and Steele Schaefer (170) were each 2-2. Walker Ferguson's 3-0 decision win against Baldwin-Woodville pulled the Mustangs into a tie for the team scoring before Menomonie was victorious by virtue of near fall points.

Menomonie closes the regular season with two Big Rivers duals, the first coming Thursday at River Falls before the Mustangs host Eau Claire Memorial on Friday night for Senior and Alumni Night. The Mustangs currently sit second in the Big Rivers standings with a 4-1 dual record, just ahead of New Richmond (4-2) and Eau Claire North (4-3) while Hudson (7-0) has already clinched the conference title.

