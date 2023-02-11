EDGAR — Boyceville senior Bash Nielson powered his way to a Division 3 regional championship at 195 pounds on Saturday.

Nielson (37-7) won all three of his matches to claim the crown and advance to next Saturday's sectionals back in Edgar with a chance to move onto the state individual tournament. Two pinfall wins pushed Nielson into the finals where he faced Cadott's Levi Lindsay. The two grapplers battled through regulation time and in extra time Nielson held off Lindsay for a 2-1 victory.

Nielson is one of four Bulldogs to advance to sectionals by virtue of top-four finishes. Rony Ramos (15-17) finished third at 113 as he started the day with a 113 quarterfinal pinned before suffering a pin against Marathon's Cale Quaintance. Ramos came back to edge Cadott's Lukas Simenson by 12-10 decision for third before falling by rule to Quaintance for second.

Zach Hellendrung (37-7) came home third for the Bulldogs at 220, opening up with a forfeit win over Stratford's Mason Oertel before an 8-5 decision loss to Cadott's Axel Tegels. Hellendrung battled back for a pinfall win on Edgar's Harrison Graveen for third before falling to Tegels by rule for second. Parker Coombs (24-14) was fourth at 285, pinning Glenwood City's Blake Fayerweather for the position. Coombs pinned Stratford's Matt Kolb in the quarterfinals before back-to-back pinfall losses prior to beating Fayerweather.

Landyn Leslie (25-16) and Jack Kurschner (14-17) were fifth while Zane Pierce (28-15) was sixth for the Bulldogs. Boyceville was sixth in team scoring with 127 points. Stratford (245) won a tight battle at the top over Glenwood City (232.5) and Cadott (231).

Menomonie sends 12 to Division 1 sectionals

At Hayward, the Mustangs advanced a dozen wrestlers to next weekend's sectionals.

Brayten Casey, Kellan Aure and Cody Kwak captured regional crowns to lead the charge. Casey (34-4) won his two matches at 113 by pinfall, Aure (33-2) won two by pinfall and one by major decision and Kwak was also victorious twice by pinfall on his way to the 285 championship.

Steele Schaefer (23-17) was second at 160, advancing to the finals with two pins before a pinfall loss. Schaefer took second over River Falls' Thade Drier by rule.

Bailey Casey, Luke Pember, Jacob Anderson, Brady Thompson, Bryce Shepard and Ben Helminski are moving on after taking third. Casey (31-7) had 106 wins by pinfall, decision and rule, Pember (15-7) was 2-2 on the day with 138 wins by major decision and pinfall, Anderson (20-13) won 145 matches by major decision and decision, Thompson (29-11) picked up a 170 victory by technical fall and pinfall, Shepard clinched his spot with a win in the 182 third-place match by decision and Helminski had decision and pin wins at 195.

Kolyn Wolf (26-14) earned an 8-3 decision win over Marshfield's Jace Kelnhofer for fourth at 126 and an early 285 quarterfinal win for Andrew Schaefer (26-13) over Hudson's Ethan Jensen came in handy in their fourth-place rematch which he won by rule.

John Whitewam (11-18) and Walker Ferguson (17-18) ended their seasons by finishing sixth.

As a team Menomonie was second with 206.5 points as Marshfield (239) was victorious. Sectionals are Saturday at Eau Claire North.

Hovde, Rubenzer advance for Bloomer/Colfax

At Neillsville, Theo Hovde and Ethan Rubenzer advanced to Division 2 sectionals for Bloomer/Colfax.

Hovde (35-11) is advancing after taking third at 120, starting his day with a major decision win before a major decision loss in the semifinals. Hovde bounced back to earn a 9-2 decision win over Osseo-Fairchild/Augusta/Fall Creek's Bryce Armstrong-Baglien before falling to Ellsworth's J.D. Minder-Broeckaert by rule for second. Rubenzer (47-6) finished second at 170 with two pin wins catapulting him into the title match where he was pinned by Ellsworth's Louis Jahnke. Rubenzer defeated Baldwin-Woodville's Elliott Anderson by medical forfeit for second.

Drew Ryder and Sami Espinal came up one spot short of advancing to sectionals with fifth-place efforts. Ryder (35-17) fell 1-0 in his quarterfinal opener but battled back to the fourth-place match with two decision wins before a 14-2 major decision loss to Ellsworth's Carson Wright. Espinal (31-20) also overcame a quarterfinal loss and after three pinfalls was in the hunt for fourth before being pinned by Mondovi/Eleva-Strum's Tristen Tiegen for fourth.

Baldwin-Woodville (250) and Saint Croix Central (242.5) were the top scoring teams with Bloomer/Colfax tied for 10th (64). Sectionals take place next Saturday at Amery.

