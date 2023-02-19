EAU CLAIRE — Menomonie's Brayten Casey and Kellan Aure will make return trips to the Division 1 state individual wrestling tournament after securing sectional championships on Saturday.

Casey and Aure will be joined at the Kohl Center in Madison by teammate Bryce Shepard as he finished second to advance from sectionals at Eau Claire North.

Casey (38-4) was dominant on the way to a sectional title at 113 pounds, winning his first two matches by pinfall before capping his tournament with a 7-1 decision victory over New Richmond's Carter Sterba for first place. Casey won the Division 1 state title a year ago at 106. He opens competition on Thursday with first-round action against Oak Creek freshman Ben Wiza (31-11).

Aure (37-2) is heading back to the Kohl Center following his sectional title at 132. Aure rolled in early round action with a technical fall and first-period pinfall moving him into the finals where he edged Holmen's Preston Kratochvill by a 2-1 decision to take the sectional crown. Aure took second at 132 at state a year ago and begins action on Thursday versus Muskego junior JT Brandstatter (36-17).

Shepard (27-10) is advancing to state for the first time after his runner-up performance at 182. Shepard started sectionals with a pinfall win before falling by pin to Hudson's Ethan Winkelman. Shepard worked through the consolation bracket, first pinning West Salem/Bangor's Miles Olson for third before earning a 4-3 decision win over Marshfield's Mason Seidl for second. The freshman Shepard will face Arrowhead senior Noah Mulvaney (42-3) in the opening round at state on Thursday afternoon.

Bailey Casey and Cody Kwak were each third in their respective weight classes, one place away from state advancement. Casey (34-9) won two of his four matches at 106, starting with a 14-0 major decision win before a pinfall loss in the semis. Casey came back to best New Richmond's Eden Henning by 7-3 decision for third before suffering a 7-0 decision loss against Marshfield's Jon Sternweis for second.

Kwak (30-4) was also 2-2 at sectionals with a quick pin in his 220 quarterfinals before a 5-4 decision defeat to Marshfield's James Clements in the semis. Kwak came back with a 7-5 sudden victory against Holmen's Ron White in the third-place match but fell by rule to Clements for second.

Brady Thompson and Ben Helminski each finished fourth for the Mustangs. Thompson (30-14) won his 170 opener by decision before a pair of major decision losses. Helminski (11-9) pinned his way to victory in his 195 opener before a major decision loss and decision defeat ended his season.

Kolyn Wolf (26-16), Luke Pember (15-9), Jacob Anderson (21-14), Steele Schaefer (23-19) and Andrew Schaefer (26-14) each fell in their first matches of the day at sectionals.

Rheyenne Fuerstenberg finished second at 165 in girls competition. Fuerstenberg (11-5) won her semifinal matchup againt Kylie Baldwin by pinfall before being pinned for first by Holmen's Maddie Hall.

Earlier in the week the Mustangs were in action in team sectionals at Eau Claire North, falling to Holmen 41-29 in their semifinal matchup.

Shepard, Kwak and Bailey Casey each were victorious by pinfall against the Vikings while Brayten Casey secured a technical fall win. Aure and Anderson were vicotrious by decision. Marshfield went on to defeat Holmen 46-23 in the championship match to advance to team state.

Division 3

Boyceville's Nielson, Hellendrung onto state

At Edgar, the Bulldogs advanced two wrestlers onto state with Bash Nielson and Zach Hellendrung each finishing second.

Nielson (40-8) took runner-up at 195 with three wins in four matches. Nielson used pin wins in the quarterfinal and semifinal to move into the title match where he fell by 1-0 decision to Cadott's Levi Lindsay. Nielson beat Auburndale's Adam Dorshorst by rule for second. Nielson will open competition on Thursday night against Auburndale's Adam Dorshorst (33-16).

Hellendrung (41-8) overcame a loss in the 220 semifinals to work his way up to second. Hellendrung pinned Phillips' Cole Abraham in the quarterfinals before being pinned by Auburndale's Sloan Welch in the semis. Hellendrung battled back with a pin win in the consolation semis, a 6-0 decision win over Ladysmith's Jack Lazar for third and a pinfall win against Cadott's Axel Tegels for second. Hellendrung faces Cedar Grove-Belgium's Deven Soerens (23-7) in the opening round at state Thursday night.

Landyn Leslie (25-18) and Parker Coombs (24-16) lost each of their first two matches and Rony Ramos (15-18) lost in his lone match of the day for the Bulldogs.

Division 2

Bloomer/Colfax's Rubenzer fourth

At Amery, Bloomer/Colfax senior Ethan Rubenzer finished one spot from advancing at 170 with a fourth-place finish.

Rubenzer (49-8) fell by 3-1 decision to Luck/Frederic/Granstburg/Siren's Lucas D'Jock in the third-place match. The senior started his day with a 10-3 decision win in the quarterfinals before an 8-1 decision loss to Northwestern's Tanner Kaufman in the semis. Rubenzer came back to beat Neillsville/Greenwood/Loyal's Dane Luchterhand for fourth before his loss to D'Jock.

Bloomer/Colfax's Theo Hovde was pinned by Medford's Thad Sigmund in his 120 opener.

Bloomer/Colfax junior Kendra Hamman (3-2) is onto the girls state tournament advancing as the sectional champion at 185 as the lone competitor in her class.

