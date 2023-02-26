MADISON — Last year Kellan Aure was oh so close to claiming a state individual wrestling championship.

But this year Aure would not be denied as the took the Division 1 state title at 132 pounds on Saturday evening at the Kohl Center in Madison. Aure (41-2) secured the championship with a 5-1 decision win over Bryan Winans (45-4) to capture the crown. A season ago Aure advanced to the 132 championship match but fell in overtime 6-4 to unbeaten Arrowhead senior Wyatt Duchateau.

Saturday night's title was the cap on a dominant season and even more dominant state tournament for the senior. Aure outscored opponents 42-3 in his fourth matches and didn't allow an opponent to score more than one point in any of his matches. The weekend started for Aure in Thursday's opening round where he earned a 160-0 technical fall win against Muskego's JT Brandstatter before a 19-1 tech fall in later in the day over Arrowhead's Connor Crumer in the quarterfinals.

Aure's lone match on Friday was a tough one as he grinded out a 2-1 decision win against Holmen junior Preston Kratochvill to move into Saturday's title match.

Elsewhere for the Mustangs, junior Brayten Casey came up just short in his bid for a repeat state championship as he fell in the 113 championship match by a 4-3 decision to Hortonville senior Wyatt Skebba (41-1). Casey won the 106 championship a season ago and worked his way back into another title match this year with three victories. The junior won his Thursday opener by pinfall over Oak Creek's Ben Wiza before a 5-2 decision win against Bay Port's Alois Schlumpf in the quarterfinals. In Friday's semifinals Casey scored a 9-3 decision win against Brown Deer/Messmer/Shorewood's Maxiums Hay.

Menomonie freshman Bryce Shepard fell in his two matches 182 to cap his freshman season. Shepard lost his opener by pinfall to Arrowhead's Noah Mulvaney before being pinned by Brookfield East's Johnny Botsch.

In Division 3 action, Boyceville's Bash Nielson earned a third-place finish at 195. Nielson (44-9) won four of his five matches over the three-day tournament, starting with an 10-0 major decision over Auburndale's Adam Dorshorst in the opening round. Nielson advanced to the semis with a 4-2 overtime win against Cadott's Levi Lindsay in the quarters but was pinned by Kewaunee's Mitchell Thompson in the semis. But Nielson recovered to win the consolation bracket on Saturday, pinning Iowa-Grant/Highland's Bode Brokopp before scoring a 4-2 decision win over Lindsay for third.

Zach Hellendrung fell in his 220 opener for the Bulldogs in overtime 6-1 to Cedar Grove-Belgium's Deven Soerens.

