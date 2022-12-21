USFL: Menomonie native Stokke eager to make most of second chance in pro football with Pittsburgh Maulers

Mason Stokke is getting something most people don’t — a second chance.

And the Menomonie graduate and former University of Wisconsin fullback plans on making the most of it.

Stokke is training for a second go around with professional football after signing with the Pittsburgh Maulers of the United States Football League for the upcoming 2023 season.

The Maulers are one of eight teams in the league and finished 1-9 a season ago in first year of the league’s reboot after previously being active from 1983-86. Stokke stared on the gridiron first at Menomonie before going on to play for the Badgers. He was signed as a priority free agent by the Carolina Panthers following the 2021 NFL Draft and stayed with the team until being released in early August of that year.

He currently works at ETS Performance in Middleton as a performance coach. Stokke initially connected with ETS during his pre-draft training and liked the results. Following his release from the Panthers, Stokke returned to the company and has been able to work share his passion for athletes with others while helping them reach their goals.

“It’s very cool,” Stokke said earlier this month. “It’s cool to be able to continue to train and working and all the knowledge I’ve learned to be able to share with athletes and help them is very special to me. I enjoy doing it and it’s a very good situation to be in with the timing of things.”

The timing has also allowed Stokke to stay in shape as continues to pursue his professional football dreams. Stokke said through further training he’s been able to improve his times and marks as he prepares for the spring.

“I was able to work on some of my deficiencies and hone in on my training,” Stokke said. “I’ve seen the results and I’ve never been this strong, fast or explosive in my life so I’m ready to show that on the field.”

In high school at Menomonie, Stokke starred on the gridiron and as a senior ran for 1,740 yards and 29 touchdowns while logging 184 tackles including 22 for loss, three forced fumbles, three interceptions and two sacks on the way to being named Wisconsin Football Coaches Association Defensive Player of the Year and winning the WisSports.net John Anderson Award as the state’s top senior linebacker.

“He has such a competitive nature and it was obvious at a young age he was a pretty gifted athlete but also a tremendous worker – whether it be wrestling, football, whatever – he’s got a work ethic that is second to none,” retired longtime Menomonie football coach and Wisconsin Football Coaches Association Hall of Fame inductee Joe LaBuda said of Stokke prior to the 2021 NFL Draft.

On the wrestling mat Stokke won two state championships and finished third at 152 pounds as a sophomore, closing his career on a 75-match winning streak. He went on to play football at Wisconsin and after overcoming some early injuries made his mark as a fullback with the smashmouth Badgers. Stokke ran for 109 yards and three touchdowns while catching 14 passes for 105 yards and three scores in his college career while being a three-time Academic All-Big Ten Conference selection and an All-Big Ten Conference honorable mention choice by the coaches in 2020.

Stokke signed with the Panthers after the draft but was released early in training camp.

“I love the sport. Personally I feel like I can play at that level so I didn’t feel like I had…I’ll just say I wanted more of an opportunity in Carolina and thought it was kinda cut short and thought I had more that I could show and I feel like I can play at that level,” Stokke said.

Stokke joins a Pittsburgh roster with five former Badgers on it — running back Garrett Groshek, offensive lineman Jon Dietzen, safety Eric Burrell and defensive lineman Olive Sagapolu.

“I’m super excited,” Stokke said. “A lot of those guys are my good friends so I’m pumped to play with them again, see them and be around them every day. I can’t wait.”

Training camp for the league beings in mid-March with the season set to begin in mid-April. Between now and then Stokke is planning on doing all he can to be ready to make an impact.

“Training until then, mid-March will start practice, mid-April will be games,” Stokke said of his plan. “Hopefully have a great season and the goal is to get back to another NFL opportunity. So that is the goal.”